Police bust pastor with missing form 4 girl

Reports indicate that the pastor, identified as Kipkoech Rotich had been invited to Ngererit Secondary School in Bomet for a sermon.

It is after serving spiritual nourishment to the students and teachers that the 25-year-old pastor fled with the girl who is a form four student at the school.

The pair was last seen at Mogogosiek trading center boarding a bodaboda with their destination remaining unknown.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minor was reported missing at Mogogosiek Police Station with sleuths swinging into action as Bomet County Education Director Leonard Ngugi expressed hope that the minor would be found.

"We are hoping that the police are making their effort to nab them wherever they are so that the parents are handed over their child to proceed with her education. It's unfortunate that the student should now be revising for her national exams," Ngugi said.

After escaping several police dragnets, the long arm of the law finally caught up with the 25-year-old preacher and his companion several kilometers away in Kisii.

Tipoff and arrest in Kisii

Police received a tipoff from drivers operating Five Star Matatu SACCO who spotted the minister of the word with his companion.

ADVERTISEMENT

A man in handcuffs Pulse Live Kenya

Suspecting he was up to no good with the minor, the drivers quickly tipped the police who apprehended the pastor and the minor.

Reports indicate that the pair was arrested while boarding another vehicle headed to Kisumu.

The pair was taken Nyanchwa police station awaiting further action.