Police in Nyamira have cancelled a fundraiser that was set to be presided over by Deputy President William Ruto.

Authorities said the meeting cancelled as its conveners failed to observe the strict security arrangement introduced by the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC) in an address made my Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

A video clip seen by Pulselive.co.ke showed a senior police officer dispersing residents who had flocked to Kebirigo Primary School - the venue of the fundraiser.

Despite the presence of tens of anti-riot police, the police boss peacefully dispersed those who had attended the fundraiser telling them to go back home peacefully as the harambee had aborted.

Ruto had not yet arrived at the revenue and it remains to be seen if he will proceed with his trip to Nyamira.