Police recover Sh500K hotel equipment hidden in maize farms in Eldoret

The recoveries were believed to be stolen from a restaurant and various food kiosks in the town.

A 26-year-old suspect found with a 12 channel sound craft mixer valued at Sh500,000 and stolen from Baniyas Restaurant has since been placed in custody.

Other suspects captured on CCTV cameras disappearing with TV sets, gas cylinders, seats among other items are also being pursued.

Found hidden in the farm include two TV screens sizes 75" and 55", a 50kg gas cylinder, mini pear controller DMX, D.I box, 6 gold-coated seats, a vegetable cutter, cutleries, sufurias among others.

Meanwhile, two suspects were on Monday arraigned before a Kiambu court for the offenses of arson and malicious damage to property.

Naftary David Njama Gatuota, Joseph Kuru Waweru and others not before court are accused of having taken part in the setting on fire of the Kikuyu NG-CDF offices.

The offices were valued at Sh20 million.

They are also accused of malicious damage to property where they set on fire an NG-CDF vehicle valued at Sh2.5 million and also damaged the office of the Kikuyu Sub-County Deputy County Commissioner valued at Sh600,000.

The offenses were committed on the June 25, 2024. The two individuals who unsuccessfully vied for elective posts during the 2022 elections denied all the three counts and were released on Sh1 million bond with a surety of a similar amount or a cash bail of Sh200,000.

In the same breath, four other individuals have also been charged with breaking into a building and stealing assorted goods worth over Sh450,000 from various stalls within Nairobi.

The four, William Barasa, Dennis Kamau, Brian Thirikwa Wangechi and Christopher Nyogoro appeared at Milimani law courts before Senior Principal Magistrate Ben Mark Ekhubi where they pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Other suspects namely Stephen Mokogi Nyarenchi and Geoffrey Njau Wangui were also charged for unlawful entry into parliament precincts by climbing over the fence along Parliament Road.