Police intercept funeral procession & seize body of 12-year-old boy killed during demos

Charles Ouma

The body of the deceased was on its way to its final resting place in Homabay County when police officers intercepted the funeral procession in Rusinga and took the body.

The burial of 12-year-old Kennedy Onyango who was shot dead during the anti-government protests in Ongata Rongai has been stopped.

The body of the deceased was on its way to its final resting place in Homa Bay County when police officers intercepted the funeral procession in Rusinga.

Comedian Eric Omondi shared the development on his social media accounts who noted that police mounted a roadblock just before getting to the homestead.

He added that police made away with the body of the deceased and appealed to those who gave orders for the body to be taken to allow the grieving mother to mourn in peace.

"So we got to Homabay to bury the 12-year-old Kennedy and just before getting to the homestead, we found a police roadblock. They took the boy.

"Whoever is responsible please allow this woman to mourn in Peace and allow her to bury her Son. She has suffered enough." Omondi noted.

The grieving mother was overcome by emotions even as relatives who had accompanied her to burry Master Kennedy questioned what the deceased had done to warrant his body being taken away as if the several bullets that were pumped into his body, ending his life were not enough.

Master Kennedy Onyango died tragically after several bullets were pumped into his body during the demos.

His death saw Kenyans pile pressure on authorities to investigate the matter and bring those responsible to face justice.

Eric who spoke to the public hailed him as a martyr and rallied the public to support the grieving family.

"I just spoke to the Mother and she is Broken and in utter DISMAY. We are going to Celebrate Kennedy as A Hero!!! We are going to remember him as a Martyr of the Final Struggle. TEAM SISI KWA SISI Send ALL YOU CAN to the Mother on 0711 672795 (NAME: Josinter Ochieng) LETS GO!!!"

The conduct of police officers during the demos has come under sharp focus with Kenyans urging President William Ruto to take action.

