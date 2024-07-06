The sports category has moved to a new website.

Karen Nyamu’s cryptic message after Ruto addressed her conduct in public

Charles Ouma

Karen Nyamu surfaces with cryptic message after President Willliam Ruto addressed conduct of arrogant leaders

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu
Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has taken to social media with a cryptic message shortly after President William Ruto weighed in on her conduct in public.

Nyamu was singled out by one user who wondered why she is still holding public office despite her conduct which has brought disrepute to the office she currently holds, prompting the president to respond by explaining the steps he has taken, including talking to her at a personal level.

“Even Nyamu, I have had an occasion to sit her down and tell her that she needs to change what she is doing.”

“She is a girl I have had to sit down and tell her, look, you need to do things differently. I know what is going on and I have promised that I will be making changes.” The President stated.

READ: Ruto addresses Karen Nyamu’s conduct in public & the actions he has taken

In an apparent response to being called out, the lawmaker took to media to Instagram on July 5, 2024, sharing a photo with the caption that read:

“Welcome to Kenya my country where baddies also snitch.”

Nyamu has been at the center of controversies and was at one point summoned by UDA party after getting involved in an altercation in a club in Dubai.

She was also filmed urging her driver to drive on the wrong lane while making her way to parliament, with netizens flagging her actions and calling for the relevant authorities to bring her to justice.

During the X Space Engagement Forum on Friday, the Head of State addressed concerns of misconduct and opulence displayed by some of the leaders in the current regime which has angered Kenyans as expressed in the anti-government protests.

The President acknowledged the concerns and promised that he will act on the same and Kenyans will see some changes moving forward.

“I agree that some of our officials are arrogant, some of them speak out of fun, and some display obnoxious opulence if I may say which does not just anger the public, sometimes I call some of those people and give them a piece of my mind.” President Ruto noted.

President William Ruto during a media roundtable on June 30, 2024
According to the President, the conduct witnessed most likely stems from the excitement of young people holding powerful positions in government.

READ: Edday Nderitu, Karen Nyamu in fistfight over Samidoh in Dubai club [Video]

He also added that as a father-figure, he has stepped in to mentor the young leaders on how to carry themselves in a way that brings honour to the offices that they hold.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

