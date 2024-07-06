Karen Nyamu’s cryptic message after Ruto addressed her conduct in public

Nyamu was singled out by one user who wondered why she is still holding public office despite her conduct which has brought disrepute to the office she currently holds, prompting the president to respond by explaining the steps he has taken, including talking to her at a personal level.

“Even Nyamu, I have had an occasion to sit her down and tell her that she needs to change what she is doing.”

“She is a girl I have had to sit down and tell her, look, you need to do things differently. I know what is going on and I have promised that I will be making changes.” The President stated.

In an apparent response to being called out, the lawmaker took to media to Instagram on July 5, 2024, sharing a photo with the caption that read:

“Welcome to Kenya my country where baddies also snitch.”

Karen Nyamu and the controversies she has been involved in

Nyamu has been at the center of controversies and was at one point summoned by UDA party after getting involved in an altercation in a club in Dubai.

She was also filmed urging her driver to drive on the wrong lane while making her way to parliament, with netizens flagging her actions and calling for the relevant authorities to bring her to justice.

During the X Space Engagement Forum on Friday, the Head of State addressed concerns of misconduct and opulence displayed by some of the leaders in the current regime which has angered Kenyans as expressed in the anti-government protests.

Ruto attempts to explain the controversial conduct of political leaders in public

The President acknowledged the concerns and promised that he will act on the same and Kenyans will see some changes moving forward.

“I agree that some of our officials are arrogant, some of them speak out of fun, and some display obnoxious opulence if I may say which does not just anger the public, sometimes I call some of those people and give them a piece of my mind.” President Ruto noted.

President William Ruto during a media roundtable on June 30, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

According to the President, the conduct witnessed most likely stems from the excitement of young people holding powerful positions in government.