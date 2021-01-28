Polycarp Igathe has filed a new petition with the High Court over his status as Nairobi Deputy Governor.

Mr Igathe is seeking to have the court clarify on whether his resignation was processed.

The former DG stated that although he tendered his resignation on January 12, 2018, he could not ascertain that it had gone through the proper channels.

"That the legal effect of the failure to formalize or recognize my resignation and the failure by the Nairobi County or any public institution to conduct any legal formalities to conclude my resignation is a matter to be determined by this honourable court in my humble view," his application read.

A recent case filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) pointed out that Igathe's resignation had not been communicated to the Speaker of the Nairobi County assembly.

Anne Mwenda Kananu

Igathe's question comes in the light of the swearing-in of Ms Anne Mwenda Kananu as Nairobi's deputy governor.

Further, Ms Kananu has also taken up the role of acting Nairobi Governor after Speaker Bensn Muturi relinquished the instruments of power.

The High Court has also issued orders to suspend the Nairobi gubernatorial by-election more than once.