The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Popular graffiti artist seeks financial support for crucial medical procedure

Denis Mwangi

In addition to matatus, Lithium's artwork also adorns the walls of various establishments in Nairobi.

Popular Digital Illustrator animator and visual artist Moses Obasanjo Ombongi, also known by his nickname Lithium,
Popular Digital Illustrator animator and visual artist Moses Obasanjo Ombongi, also known by his nickname "Lithium,"

Popular Digital Illustrator animator and visual artist Moses Obasanjo Ombongi, also known by his nickname "Lithium," has reached out to family, friends, and the Kenyans to appeal for financial support for a crucial medical procedure.

Recommended articles

Moses, who is a well known graffiti artist requires an Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) that costs about Sh400,000.

The ERCP, a specialised endoscopic procedure used to diagnose and treat conditions affecting the bile ducts, pancreas, and gallbladder, and its cost has become a challenge for him to bear alone.

"I am seeking assistance to help cover these costs, and any support you can provide would be incredibly helpful. If you can contribute, I would be grateful for any amount," Moses wrote in his message.

ADVERTISEMENT
A piece by popular digital illustrator animator and visual artist Moses Obasanjo Ombongi, also known by his nickname Lithium,
A piece by popular digital illustrator animator and visual artist Moses Obasanjo Ombongi, also known by his nickname "Lithium," A piece by popular digital illustrator animator and visual artist Moses Obasanjo Ombongi, also known by his nickname "Lithium," Pulse Live Kenya

He has been one of the most sought-after artists in the matatu industry, which is known for its vibrant and intricate graffiti-style artwork that transforms public transport vehicles into moving canvases, reflecting urban culture, music, and social commentary.

In addition to matatus, his artwork also adorns the walls of various establishments in Nairobi.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why Tana River governor Dhadho Godhana & MP Said Hiribae have been arrested

Why Tana River governor Dhadho Godhana & MP Said Hiribae have been arrested

Popular graffiti artist seeks financial support for crucial medical procedure

Popular graffiti artist seeks financial support for crucial medical procedure

Super Metro releases statement as details emerge on Makanga Bae's fatal accident

Super Metro releases statement as details emerge on Makanga Bae's fatal accident

DP Gachagua's request to CJ Martha Koome & new push to block impeachment

DP Gachagua's request to CJ Martha Koome & new push to block impeachment

Gov't inks 30-year deal worth Sh95.68B with Adani Energy Solutions

Gov't inks 30-year deal worth Sh95.68B with Adani Energy Solutions

Kennedy Onyango: Mother wins right to bury slain son amidst father's protest

Kennedy Onyango: Mother wins right to bury slain son amidst father's protest

Charlene defends Ruto's values as she clarifies rumoured government role

Charlene defends Ruto's values as she clarifies rumoured government role

Ex-CS Raphael Tuju faces auction over Sh4.5B loan default

Ex-CS Raphael Tuju faces auction over Sh4.5B loan default

Ruto appoints Joseph Lagat as Chairperson of the National Mining Corporation

Ruto appoints Joseph Lagat as Chairperson of the National Mining Corporation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File image of DP Rigathi Gachagua and President William Ruto

Gachagua impeachment: Kenyans speak out & focus on Ruto at public participation

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja

NPS cautions Kenyans against these accounts impersonating IG Douglas Kanja

Political activist Morara Kebaso at the Bomas of Kenya where he had gone to take part in the public participation exercise on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment motion. when he was attacked

Aftermath of attack on Marara Kebaso: Leaders split, netizens go after Kasmuel

Ababu Namwamba (Youth Affairs, Sport & Creative Economy)

Ababu Namwamba secures new role as President of Africa-China Legal Alliance