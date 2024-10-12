Popular graffiti artist seeks financial support for crucial medical procedure

Popular Digital Illustrator animator and visual artist Moses Obasanjo Ombongi, also known by his nickname "Lithium," has reached out to family, friends, and the Kenyans to appeal for financial support for a crucial medical procedure.
In addition to matatus, Lithium's artwork also adorns the walls of various establishments in Nairobi.
Moses, who is a well known graffiti artist requires an Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) that costs about Sh400,000.
The ERCP, a specialised endoscopic procedure used to diagnose and treat conditions affecting the bile ducts, pancreas, and gallbladder, and its cost has become a challenge for him to bear alone.
"I am seeking assistance to help cover these costs, and any support you can provide would be incredibly helpful. If you can contribute, I would be grateful for any amount," Moses wrote in his message.
He has been one of the most sought-after artists in the matatu industry, which is known for its vibrant and intricate graffiti-style artwork that transforms public transport vehicles into moving canvases, reflecting urban culture, music, and social commentary.
