Popular graffiti artist seeks financial support for crucial medical procedure

Moses, who is a well known graffiti artist requires an Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) that costs about Sh400,000.

The ERCP, a specialised endoscopic procedure used to diagnose and treat conditions affecting the bile ducts, pancreas, and gallbladder, and its cost has become a challenge for him to bear alone.

"I am seeking assistance to help cover these costs, and any support you can provide would be incredibly helpful. If you can contribute, I would be grateful for any amount," Moses wrote in his message.

A piece by popular digital illustrator animator and visual artist Moses Obasanjo Ombongi, also known by his nickname "Lithium," Pulse Live Kenya

He has been one of the most sought-after artists in the matatu industry, which is known for its vibrant and intricate graffiti-style artwork that transforms public transport vehicles into moving canvases, reflecting urban culture, music, and social commentary.