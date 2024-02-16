The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

President Biden to host President Ruto for U.S. state visit

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto is set to travel to the United States for a state visit

President Ruto meets Joe Biden
President Ruto meets Joe Biden

U.S. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has announced that President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are set to host President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto for a state visit on May 23, 2024.

Recommended articles

This significant event not only commemorates the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the United States and Kenya but also underscores a deep, fruitful partnership that has yielded substantial benefits for both nations.

As Kenya and the United States gear up to celebrate this diamond jubilee of their diplomatic relationship, the visit is poised to be more than just a ceremonial acknowledgment.

President William Ruto and Rachel Ruto meeting President Joe Biden and Jill Biden at White House, US.
President William Ruto and Rachel Ruto meeting President Joe Biden and Jill Biden at White House, US. Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

It's a reaffirmation of the two countries' dedication to furthering peace and security, economic growth, and the championing of democratic values on the global stage.

The discussions between the leaders will focus on enhancing cooperation across various sectors, including trade and investment, technological innovation, climate change and clean energy initiatives, healthcare, and security.

This state visit is a testament to the strategic partnership between Kenya and the United States, a relationship that has evolved and strengthened over the decades.

It also aligns with the vision set forth at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, emphasizing the critical role of African leadership in addressing global challenges and priorities.

For Kenyans, this visit is a proud moment and a recognition of the country's growing influence and role on the international stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya's has been pivotal in regional peacekeeping efforts, combating climate change, and fostering economic development not just within its borders but across the African continent.

The visit is expected to open new avenues for trade, investment, and technological partnerships, further bolstering Kenya's economy and the well-being of its people.

Moreover, the visit signifies a shared commitment to defending democratic values and human rights, areas where both nations have shown unwavering support.

U.S. President Joe Biden in his office at the White House
U.S. President Joe Biden in his office at the White House U.S. President Joe Biden in his office at the White House Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The discussions will likely explore new strategies to enhance ties, providing opportunities for cultural exchange and mutual understanding that transcend political and economic collaborations.

The visit is a promising step towards strengthening the ties between the two nations, promising a future where their partnership continues to deliver substantial benefits for their people and contributes positively to global peace, security, and prosperity.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

President Biden to host President Ruto for U.S. state visit

President Biden to host President Ruto for U.S. state visit

Ken Mijungu proposes a new Mercedes Benz S Class for Okiya Omtatah

Ken Mijungu proposes a new Mercedes Benz S Class for Okiya Omtatah

Watch: Taxi driver & passenger lock Kanjo officer for entering their car without permission

Watch: Taxi driver & passenger lock Kanjo officer for entering their car without permission

Gov't offers alternative to Kenyans in urgent need of 34-page passports

Gov't offers alternative to Kenyans in urgent need of 34-page passports

Senator Okiya Omtatah escapes unhurt after road accident

Senator Okiya Omtatah escapes unhurt after road accident

MPs propose more changes in Affordable Housing Bill 2023 as debate begins

MPs propose more changes in Affordable Housing Bill 2023 as debate begins

Putin says he'd prefer a 2nd Biden term to having Trump back in the White House

Putin says he'd prefer a 2nd Biden term to having Trump back in the White House

What Raila needs to clinch the AU Commission chairperson seat

What Raila needs to clinch the AU Commission chairperson seat

Raila declares interest in AU Commission Chairperson seat

Raila declares interest in AU Commission Chairperson seat

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Financial agreements worth KSh350 billion have been signed during President William Ruto’s visit to Japan.

Samurai Bond, Mombasa Gateway Bridge & other deals worth Sh350B Ruto secured in Japan

The Embakasi fire tragedy

New video shows moments before Embakasi gas explosion as fresh details emerge

A crowd at the scene where several people died and others went blind after consuming illicit brew in Kirinyaga

Illicit brew that killed 17 was police exhibit but was sold by rogue officers - Insider claims

Actor Charles Ouda

Actor Charles Ouda's cremation set for Thursday - details of requiem mass & fundraiser