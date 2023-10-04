The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
What U.S. President Joe Biden & Ruto discussed in private phone call

Denis Mwangi

President Joe Biden calls Ruto to discuss Haiti intervention, STIP and climate change

U.S. President Joe Biden in his office at the White House
U.S. President Joe Biden in his office at the White House

United States President Joe Biden reached out to President William Ruto and shared his commitment to strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

The telephone conversation touched on a range of topics such as trade and investment, climate change and security.

President Biden expressed his appreciation to President Ruto for Kenya's pivotal role as the lead nation of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission, answering Haiti’s call for assistance against illegal gangs.

President Biden congratulated President Ruto for successfully hosting the recently concluded African Climate Summit.

President Biden highlighted the robust U.S.-Kenya strategic partnership, emphasizing the collaborative approach towards finding shared solutions to global challenges.

President William Ruto in his office at State House, Nairobi
President William Ruto in his office at State House, Nairobi

Ruto also pushed for the implementation of the Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership (STIP).

The agreement's objective is to deepen economic ties, enhance trade, boost manufacturing, generate employment, and catalyze investments between the two nations.

This collaboration is poised to extend across vital sectors, including infrastructure, renewable energy, green manufacturing, and the empowerment of Micro, Small, and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs).

The two presidents also stressed the importance of collective efforts in promoting regional security and conflict resolution.

They highlighted the necessity of a joint approach in combatting terrorism and fostering peace and stability within the Horn of Africa.

President William Ruto and Rachel Ruto meeting President Joe Biden and Jill Biden at White House, US.
President William Ruto and Rachel Ruto meeting President Joe Biden and Jill Biden at White House, US.

This collaboration aims to create an environment conducive to social and economic advancement in the region.

The conversation concluded with a shared vision for the future, underscoring the commitment to mutual prosperity through spurring new investments, creating jobs, and fostering sustainable growth.

