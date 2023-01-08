We are blessed with a grandchild - Excited President Ruto shares good news

This is after his son, Nick Ruto and his wife Evelyn Chemutai welcomed their first child.

Ruto revealed the good news during an inter-denominational thanksgiving service in Nanyuki.

"I want to thank the people of Laikipia because you gave my son a wife. Last January, we came here to pay dowry and now we are blessed with a grandchild from that union.

"I, therefore, express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Laikipia and we will continue to be close relations," the Head of State explained.

Without revealing the gender of the child, Ruto explained that his visit to the county was no coincidence as the same is expected upon receiving the good news.

"Maybe that was the reason why we came to Laikipia. I heard that dowry is paid every day and that is why I will keep frequenting here until we wind up," Ruto explained.

In January last year, Nick engaged Chemutai in a traditional wedding ceremony in the president’s home in Sugoi.