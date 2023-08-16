Mandago arrested as Ruto breathes fire over scholarship scam

Parents and students in the county had been seeking the head of state’s intervention after experiencing delays in sending their children abroad despite having paid the required fees.

It later emerged that some of the money was used to pay for other students' education, leaving them without recourse.

President Ruto spoke in Uasin Gishu on Wednesday, August 16, saying anyone found culpable would face the law.

President William Ruto during an interview at Sagana State Lodge on August 6, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

“Investigations are underway and anyone stole the money, they must repay or face the law,” he said.

The head of state acknowledged that some of the parents sold their land, cows and property to fund their children's education.

“They must pay and this is not a request. People must be refunded their money, whether they sold cows or land,” he added.

President Ruto promised to help students who were heavily impacted by the alleged misappropriation of funds.

He said that they would be granted scholarships to study in Kenya but that does not mean those involved in the failed airlift program would be spared.

“I cannot accept such things. They are embarrassing us. I don’t want to say much but the police are sorting it out,” Ruto stated.

Senator Jackson Mandago arrested in Eldoret

Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago was arrested on Wednesday, August 16 in Eldoret in connection with the Finland and Canada Overseas Education Programme.

Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago Pulse Live Kenya

The Finland and Canada Overseas Education Programme has been under scrutiny, with questions raised about its legitimacy and transparency.

Senator Mandago has admitted that the program was not a scholarship, although it was referred to as such by the county.