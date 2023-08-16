The sports category has moved to a new website.

Mandago arrested as Ruto breathes fire over scholarship scam

Denis Mwangi

"I cannot accept such things. They are embarrassing us," President Ruto says as he breaks silence on Uasin Gishu county's scholarship scam

President William Ruto has broken his silence regarding the botched Uasin Gishu Finland and Canada Overseas Education Programme launched during Senator Jackson Mandago’s tenure as governor.

Parents and students in the county had been seeking the head of state’s intervention after experiencing delays in sending their children abroad despite having paid the required fees.

It later emerged that some of the money was used to pay for other students' education, leaving them without recourse.

President Ruto spoke in Uasin Gishu on Wednesday, August 16, saying anyone found culpable would face the law.

“Investigations are underway and anyone stole the money, they must repay or face the law,” he said.

The head of state acknowledged that some of the parents sold their land, cows and property to fund their children's education.

“They must pay and this is not a request. People must be refunded their money, whether they sold cows or land,” he added.

President Ruto promised to help students who were heavily impacted by the alleged misappropriation of funds.

He said that they would be granted scholarships to study in Kenya but that does not mean those involved in the failed airlift program would be spared.

“I cannot accept such things. They are embarrassing us. I don’t want to say much but the police are sorting it out,” Ruto stated.

Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago was arrested on Wednesday, August 16 in Eldoret in connection with the Finland and Canada Overseas Education Programme.

The Finland and Canada Overseas Education Programme has been under scrutiny, with questions raised about its legitimacy and transparency.

Senator Mandago has admitted that the program was not a scholarship, although it was referred to as such by the county.

The investigation aims to uncover any potential misappropriation of funds or fraudulent activities related to the program.

