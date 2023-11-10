The sports category has moved to a new website.

Why Ruto jetted out after State of the Nation address in Parliament [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

Earlier President Ruto had delivered his inaugural State of the Nation address at Parliament Buildings.

President William Ruto departed for Riyadh to attend the inaugural Saudi-African Summit on November 10.

The Saudi-African Summit, scheduled to take place at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre, aims to facilitate discussions on key areas such as infrastructure, energy, and agriculture.

Upon his arrival, President Ruto was warmly received by Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Deputy Governor of Riyadh.

The Saudi-African Summit in Riyadh on November 10, 2023, brings together leaders from Saudi Arabia and African countries to discuss economic cooperation and development.

The summit involves representatives from 54 African countries, as well as Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The summit aims to strengthen economic ties between Saudi Arabia and African countries, with a particular emphasis on investment in infrastructure, energy, and agriculture.

Some of the priorities are to increase trade and investment, as well as opportunities for joint ventures and partnerships.

China Russia, U.S. and Europe have also been increasing economic ties with Africa.

The Saudi-African Summit provides an opportunity for Saudi Arabia to increase its economic engagement with Africa and compete with the rest of the world for influence on the continent.

President Ruto delivered a State of the Nation Address, highlighting Kenya's progress in economic transformation.

Despite challenges, he emphasized the country's commitment to solving problems and implementing long-term solutions.

He noted the success of the subsidized fertilizer program, saying it has benefited Kenyans with lower maize flour costs.

Addressing economic concerns, Ruto announced the upcoming payment of a $300 million installment of a $2 billion eurobond debt.

The President emphasized strategic interventions, such as increasing affordable housing units and the disbursement of Sh36.6 billion from the Hustler Fund.

Community health promoters and market construction initiatives have promoted dignified working environments for small businesses.

In education, efforts to develop a skilled and competitive human capital were outlined, with the employment and retraining of teachers.

The financial support model for students was emphasized, using means testing to allocate scholarships and loans based on need.

Ruto also commended the bipartisan national dialogue process and pledged to address misconduct and corruption with ruthlessness and finality.

