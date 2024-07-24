John Mbadi's Biography: Facts about Raila-man who will manage Kenya's economy

John Mbadi has 28 years of experience in the fields of finance, leadership, and politics.

He has also held various leadership roles within the National Assembly, chairing and participating in multiple committees that oversee different sectors of government.

Speaking after his nomination, Mbadi thanked President Ruto for granting him the opportunity to serve the country.

"I am extremely grateful to the President William Ruto for nominating me to serve as a CS Treasury. Thank you for recognising my hardwork and the confidence bestowed upon me. I am committed to working diligently and serve the nation to the best of my ability," he said.

Let's look at John Mbadi's biography

Early Life and Education

John Mbadi comes from Wassi South in Suba South constituency, Homa Bay County.

He began his educational journey at Ligongo Primary School, earning his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) in 1986.

He then attended Kokuro Boys Secondary School, where he completed his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) in 1990.

Demonstrating an early aptitude for business and finance, Mbadi went on to the University of Nairobi, where he earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree in 1996.

Mbadi furthered his education through self-study, obtaining certification as a Public Accountant (CPA) in Kenya in 1999.

His quest for knowledge and professional development continued as he pursued and completed a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Nairobi in 2007.

Professional Career

Mbadi's career began in the financial sector, where he served in various roles.

From 1996 to 1999, he worked as an Assistant Accountant at the Student Welfare Authority.

He then joined the University of Nairobi as an Accountant from 1999 to 2003 and later served as a Senior Accountant until 2005.

In 2004, he took on the role of Finance Director at Medair East Africa’s South Sudan Programme, a position he held until 2008.

Political Career

Mbadi's entry into politics was marked by his election as the Member of Parliament for Gwassi Constituency in 2008, a position he held until 2013.

During his tenure, he also served as the Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister from October 2012 to March 2013.

From 2013 to 2017, Mbadi represented Suba Constituency in the National Assembly.

In 2017, he transitioned to represent Suba South Constituency and took on the role of Leader of the Minority Party, which he held for five years.

In 2022, Mbadi declared his intention to vie for the Homa Bay governor seat. He however withdrew from the race to focus on supporting Raila Odinga's presidential campaign.

He stated that this decision was challenging but necessary for the broader goal of strengthening the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and maximizing its electoral success.

Parliamentary Committee Memberships

Mbadi's involvement in parliamentary committees is extensive. During the 10th Parliament (2008-2012), he was a member of the Public Investments Committee and the Budget Committee.

In the 11th Parliament (2013-2017), he continued his service on the Public Accounts Committee and the Budget & Appropriations Committee.

In the 12th Parliament (2017 to 2022), Mbadi served on the House Business Committee as the Leader of the Minority Party and a member of the Budget and Appropriations Committee.

Nominated as Cabinet Secretary

President William Ruto’s nomination of John Mbadi as Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Planning comes at a crucial time for Kenya's economic landscape.

As Mbadi awaits parliamentary approval to become the new Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Planning, he is set to take over from Prof. Njuguna Ndung'u, whose tenure has been marked by significant economic strategies and reforms aimed at stabilising Kenya’s economy.