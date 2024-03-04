Ruto unlocks an extra Sh46 billion for counties

During the signing of the Bill, the President reiterated his government’s readiness to support devolved governments to discharge their mandate.

“We are continuously working towards making sure that whenever we have resources, they are shared between the two levels of governments equitably,” he said.

He commended the Council of Governors (CoG) for withdrawing a petition that had proved a stumbling block towards reaching an agreement.

ADVERTISEMENT

President William Ruto assented to the County Governments Additional Allocations Bill at State House, Nairobi. Pulse Live Kenya

“It is our collective decision to find ways of working together harmoniously, finding consensus on matters that are difficult and listening to one another,” President Ruto said.

The Bill was sponsored by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, who is also the chairperson Budget and Appropriations Committee in the National Assembly.

Two weeks ago, the National Treasury disbursed Sh31 billion to counties and President Ruto said they will receive another substantial disbursement soon.

He congratulated county governments for striving to increase their own revenues, thus reducing dependency on the National Treasury.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That way, counties will discharge their responsibilities without too much intervention and too many hurdles,” he said.

Of the Sh46 billion made available by the presidential assent, Sh450 million will go towards the completion of five county headquarters.

The county governments of Lamu, Isiolo, Nyandarua, Tharaka Nithi and Tana River could not raise enough revenues to complete the projects.

President William Ruto assented to the County Governments Additional Allocations Bill at State House, Nairobi. Pulse Live Kenya

The new law has also allocated Sh5 billion for the subsidised fertiliser programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President urged farmers to take advantage of the fertiliser to grow food and help make the country food secure.

He said the government’s aim is to progressively reduce and ultimately stop spending Sh500 billion the country uses annually to import food, including edible oils, rice, wheat, sugar and maize, which can be grown locally.