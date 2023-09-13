The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ruto's message to Libyans as flood death toll crosses 6,000

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto expresses Kenya's solidarity with Libya following recent tragedy

President William Ruto during a meeting at State House, Nairobi on May 3, 2023
President William Ruto during a meeting at State House, Nairobi on May 3, 2023

Kenya has expressed solidarity with the citizens of Libya who have been affected by the devastating floods that have hit various parts of the country, including Derna City, which is the worst hit by the disaster.

President William Ruto said that Kenya stands with the thousands who have been displaced and lost their loved ones in the tragedy.

“Our solidarity with the people of Libya in the face of devastating floods that have led to loss of lives and destruction of property. Kenya stands with you,” the head of state said.

In a separate statement, Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua has also condoled with families who have lost their relatives in the floods.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Kenya, I deeply commiserate with the people and the Government of the brotherly State of Libya, following the devastation caused by catastrophic flash floods in the coastal city of Derna,” he said.

Coastal city of Derna, Libya which was hit by floods
Coastal city of Derna, Libya which was hit by floods Coastal city of Derna, Libya which was hit by floods Pulse Live Kenya
Coastal city of Derna, Libya which was hit by floods
Coastal city of Derna, Libya which was hit by floods Coastal city of Derna, Libya which was hit by floods Pulse Live Kenya

CS Mutua, who accompanied Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on a trip to Colombia, said the tragic loss of life and destruction of property caused by the Mediterranean storm ‘Daniel’ hinders Libya’s socio-economic development and further complicates the ongoing political consultations and dialogues in the country.

He continued to say that the destructive floods reflect the effects of climate change, where African Union countries continue to face disproportionate burdens and risks from unpredictable weather events and patterns.

We, therefore stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Libya and assure of our great sympathies and the goodwill of all Kenyans at this time of profound national grief,” CS Mutua said.

Kenya is also experiencing heavy rainfall in various parts of the country as the government commences measures to mitigate the effects of the downpour.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 struck Morocco's High Atlas mountains late on September 8.

The historic city of Marrakech was one of the areas that suffered the most damage.

President Ruto conveyed his solidarity with the affected families in a statement shortly after the tragedy happened.

“Kenya stands with the people of Morocco as they deal with the devastating effects of the earthquake that struck their nation Friday night. Our thoughts and prayers are with all who have been affected,” he said.

The earthquake, which is the deadliest in more than 60 years, has killed more than 2900 people and injured thousands more.

ADVERTISEMENT

