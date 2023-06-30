Ruto clarifies gov't officials who will get salary hike from July

Speaking during an event at KICC on June 30, President Ruto said the government has approved the salary increase for all cadres from the lowest job group up to the principal secretaries.

He said the salary hikes would be started in July 2023.

However, the government will hold off on salary increments for MPs, CSs and all other senior government officials above the job group of PSs.

The head of state said that the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has been directed to consider best practices before any increments for senior government officials.

He explained that the commission should only increase the salaries of senior state officers after the economic situation improves or until the income disparity between the highest-paid and lowest-paid workers is corrected.

“I know there is a proposal by SRC for the increase of salaries of different cadres of both civil servants and other public servants.

“Because of the economic times we live in, we have approved that salaries of other civil servants can be adjusted beginning tomorrow,” he said.

"For the other people, the state officers, myself, my deputy, ministers, PSs na wale wadosi wengine wa bunge, sisi mambo yetu tungojee. Hiyo mshahara itakwama hapo," Ruto added.

This proposal by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) aims to shield civil servants and public officials from the high cost of living that's been eating away at their income.