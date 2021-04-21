Uhuru in DRC for 3-Day State Visit

The Head of State was received by DRC President, Felix Tshisekedi and other top government officials who included; the country's Foreign Affairs Minister Christophe Lutundula and the Governor of Kinshasa Gentiny Ngobila Mbala.

President Kenyatta was accompanied by Cabinet Secretaries Raychelle Omamo (Foreign Affairs) and Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution) and Kenya’s Ambassador to DR Congo Dr George Masafu.

According to Amb. Masafu, the president’s visit is to strengthen Kenya’s business and diplomatic ties with the Democratic Republic of Congo where he (Uhuru) will lead bilateral talks on Thursday.

"The coming of the President to this country (DR Congo) is to strengthen that relationship, especially on the business side. Two, it is to strengthen the relationship between Kenya and DRC through diplomatic relations, through trade, through security relations and through other areas that build both sides, it is a win-win situation," said Amb. George Masafu.