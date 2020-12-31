President Uhuru Kenyatta has signed the Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2020 into law.

The new law amends the Anti-Doping Act of 2016 to align Kenya's legislative framework with the 2021 World Anti-Doping code and regulations.

The new anti-doping law ensures the continued participation of Kenyan athletes in local, regional, and international competitions in line with the United Nations Education, Science, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Convention against doping in sports.

The National Assembly passed the Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2020 on December 22nd while the Senate passed it on 29 December 2020 before it was presented to the President for signing on Thursday, beating the 1st January 2021 deadline set to bar athletes from non-compliant countries from participating in international sporting competitions.

With the new law, athletes found guilty of doping will face severe punishment, including jail terms.