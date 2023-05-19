Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa has been appointed as the chairperson of the Kenya Water Towers Agency Board by President William Ruto.
Ex-CS Rashid Echesa makes comeback in gov't
President William Ruto sacks Uhuru Kenyatta's appointee after months & appoints Ex-CS Rashid Echesa
The announcement was made in a Gazette Notice published on May 19, 2023.
Echesa was appointed to the board for a term of three years.
He replaces Robert Kariuki who was appointed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta in the last days of his administration.
He was previously appointed as Sports CS by President Uhuru in 2017 but was fired on March 1, 2019, after his ministry was marred with graft allegations.
Echesa was a key campaign team member for Ruto in the 2022 General Election and was part of the Kenya Kwanza campaign team in Western Kenya.
He ran for the Mumias West parliamentary seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket but was defeated by Johnson Naicca who was elected on an ODM ticket.
