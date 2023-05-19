Ex-CS Rashid Echesa makes comeback in gov't

The announcement was made in a Gazette Notice published on May 19, 2023.

Echesa was appointed to the board for a term of three years.

He replaces Robert Kariuki who was appointed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta in the last days of his administration.

He was previously appointed as Sports CS by President Uhuru in 2017 but was fired on March 1, 2019, after his ministry was marred with graft allegations.

Echesa was a key campaign team member for Ruto in the 2022 General Election and was part of the Kenya Kwanza campaign team in Western Kenya.