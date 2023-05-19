The sports category has moved to a new website.

Ex-CS Rashid Echesa makes comeback in gov't

Denis Mwangi

President William Ruto sacks Uhuru Kenyatta's appointee after months & appoints Ex-CS Rashid Echesa

President William Ruto with Rashid Echesa during the 2022 campaigns
Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa has been appointed as the chairperson of the Kenya Water Towers Agency Board by President William Ruto.

The announcement was made in a Gazette Notice published on May 19, 2023.

Echesa was appointed to the board for a term of three years.

He replaces Robert Kariuki who was appointed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta in the last days of his administration.

Rashid Echesa
Rashid Echesa DPP's blunder hinders start of Sh39 billion fake arms tender case against Rashid Echesa Pulse Live Kenya

He was previously appointed as Sports CS by President Uhuru in 2017 but was fired on March 1, 2019, after his ministry was marred with graft allegations.

Echesa was a key campaign team member for Ruto in the 2022 General Election and was part of the Kenya Kwanza campaign team in Western Kenya.

He ran for the Mumias West parliamentary seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket but was defeated by Johnson Naicca who was elected on an ODM ticket.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

