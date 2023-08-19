President William Ruto made more changes in his administration, bringing new faces to head various State parastatals.
President Ruto makes changes in government with new appointments [List]
President William Ruto has made further changes in his administration with new state appointments
Recommended articles
In the appointments that were announced in gazette notice dated August 18, 2023, Kadhua Jimmy Kahindi will now serve as the Chairperson of the Public Procurement Regulatory Board (PPRA) for a period of three years, taking over from Andrew Mukite Musangi whose appointment was revoked.
David Ndegwa Nyokabi will now serve as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Kenya National Public Health Institute for a three-year term, replacing Gerald Macharia who was shown the door.
The president also appointed Joseah Kiplagat Cheruiyot to serve as the Board of Management Chairperson at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC).
He replaces Amb. Zachary Maburi Mwita whose appointment was revoked.
The same gazette notice also saw several Cabinet Secretaries make new appointments.
Treasury Cabinet Secretary Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u made changes at the Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority and Public Procurement Regulatory Board as indicated below.
Board of the Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority
- Benson Rono Benhard
- Samuel D. K. Mkonu
- Joyce Mwende Mutegi
- Rebecca Nabwire Osogo
Members of the Public Procurement Regulatory Board
- Patrick Kimemia Ndirangu
- Lucy Chepkemoi
- Amos Simiyu Makokha
KMTC Board appointments by Health CS Wafula Nakhumicha
- Paul Kaino Cheboi
- Eunice Wangui Karanja
- Hardlyne Lusui
Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority
- Mary Nyokabi Kamau
- Dr. Ahmed Salat Fankey
Board of the Kenya Pipeline Company Limited - Energy CS Davis Chirchir
- Eng. Edward Musebe
- Irene Wachira
- Mutungwa Wambua
- Jane Njeri Mwangi
- Joyce Emanikor
ICT CS Eliud Owalo appointed Peter Mugendu Githechi toserve as a member of the Board of Directors at the Konza Technopolis Development Authority.
Water, Sanitation and Irrigation CS Alice Wahome picked Dr. Boaz Cheluget and Prof. Johnstone Kangethe Kinyua as new members of the Athi Water Works Development Agency.
Her Transport counterpart, CS Kipchumba Murkomen appointed Mercy Cherongis to be a member of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Railways Corporation.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke