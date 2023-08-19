The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
President Ruto makes changes in government with new appointments [List]

Charles Ouma

President William Ruto has made further changes in his administration with new state appointments

President William Ruto speaking during the opening of the Devolution Conference in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on August 16, 2023
President William Ruto speaking during the opening of the Devolution Conference in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on August 16, 2023

President William Ruto made more changes in his administration, bringing new faces to head various State parastatals.

In the appointments that were announced in gazette notice dated August 18, 2023, Kadhua Jimmy Kahindi will now serve as the Chairperson of the Public Procurement Regulatory Board (PPRA) for a period of three years, taking over from Andrew Mukite Musangi whose appointment was revoked.

David Ndegwa Nyokabi will now serve as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Kenya National Public Health Institute for a three-year term, replacing Gerald Macharia who was shown the door.

The president also appointed Joseah Kiplagat Cheruiyot to serve as the Board of Management Chairperson at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC).

He replaces Amb. Zachary Maburi Mwita whose appointment was revoked.

READ: President Ruto nominates Kirubi's son-in-law Andrew Musangi for CBK job

The same gazette notice also saw several Cabinet Secretaries make new appointments.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u made changes at the Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority and Public Procurement Regulatory Board as indicated below.

Board of the Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority

  1. Benson Rono Benhard
  2. Samuel D. K. Mkonu
  3. Joyce Mwende Mutegi
  4. Rebecca Nabwire Osogo

Members of the Public Procurement Regulatory Board

  1. Patrick Kimemia Ndirangu
  2. Lucy Chepkemoi
  3. Amos Simiyu Makokha

KMTC Board appointments by Health CS Wafula Nakhumicha

  1. Paul Kaino Cheboi
  2. Eunice Wangui Karanja
  3. Hardlyne Lusui
Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto at State House on April 18, 2023
Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto at State House on April 18, 2023

Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority

  1. Mary Nyokabi Kamau
  2. Dr. Ahmed Salat Fankey

Board of the Kenya Pipeline Company Limited - Energy CS Davis Chirchir

  1. Eng. Edward Musebe
  2. Irene Wachira
  3. Mutungwa Wambua
  4. Jane Njeri Mwangi
  5. Joyce Emanikor
ICT CS Eliud Owalo appointed Peter Mugendu Githechi toserve as a member of the Board of Directors at the Konza Technopolis Development Authority.

Water, Sanitation and Irrigation CS Alice Wahome picked Dr. Boaz Cheluget and Prof. Johnstone Kangethe Kinyua as new members of the Athi Water Works Development Agency.

Her Transport counterpart, CS Kipchumba Murkomen appointed Mercy Cherongis to be a member of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Railways Corporation.

ADVERTISEMENT

