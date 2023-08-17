President Ruto nominates new DPP to replace Noordin Haji

Mulele has been serving as a senior assistant director of public prosecution, a position he was promoted to in 2022.

He emerged as the best candidate from a pool of applicants among them Danstan Omari, Thomas Lentangule, Jacinta Nyaboke Nyamosi, Victor Vinyl Mule, Taib Ali Taib, Tabitha Wanyama Ouya, and David Kiplagat Ruto, among others.

Renson Mulele Ingonga Pulse Live Kenya

If approved as the next director of public prosecutions, Mulele shall hold office for a term of eight years and shall not be eligible for re-appointment.

He holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi and a Master of Laws degree in International Criminal Law from the University of Cape Town.

The position of DPP was left vacant after Noordin Haji was appointed as the Director General of the National Intelligence Service.

Here are some of the key duties awaiting the next DPP: