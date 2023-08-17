The sports category has moved to a new website.

President Ruto nominates new DPP to replace Noordin Haji

Denis Mwangi

President William Ruto has nominated the next occupier of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

President William Ruto speaking during the National Prayer Breakfast in Nairobi on June 7, 2023

President Ruto transmitted the name of Renson Mulele Ingonga to the National Assembly for vetting and approval.

Mulele has been serving as a senior assistant director of public prosecution, a position he was promoted to in 2022.

He emerged as the best candidate from a pool of applicants among them Danstan Omari, Thomas Lentangule, Jacinta Nyaboke Nyamosi, Victor Vinyl Mule, Taib Ali Taib, Tabitha Wanyama Ouya, and David Kiplagat Ruto, among others.

Renson Mulele Ingonga
Renson Mulele Ingonga Renson Mulele Ingonga Pulse Live Kenya
If approved as the next director of public prosecutions, Mulele shall hold office for a term of eight years and shall not be eligible for re-appointment.

He holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi and a Master of Laws degree in International Criminal Law from the University of Cape Town.

The position of DPP was left vacant after Noordin Haji was appointed as the Director General of the National Intelligence Service.

Here are some of the key duties awaiting the next DPP:

  1. Prosecuting Criminal Cases: The DPP is mandated to prosecute all criminal cases in the country. This includes instituting and undertaking criminal proceedings against any person before any court of law.
  2. . The DPP plays a crucial role in ensuring that justice is served and that those who commit crimes are held accountable.
  3. Independence and Accountability: The DPP operates independently and is accountable to the public.
  4. According to Article 157 of the Constitution, the DPP should present an annual report to Parliament and the President on the performance of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) 
  5. . Additionally, the DPP may be required to present reports to Parliament on matters of national or public interest.
  6. Investigative Power: The DPP has the power to direct the Inspector-General of the National Police Service to investigate any information.
  7. . This means that the DPP can initiate investigations into criminal matters and work closely with law enforcement agencies to gather evidence.
  8. Cooperation and Coordination: The DPP works closely with various stakeholders in the criminal justice system, including the courts, legal professionals, police, and other government agencies. This collaboration ensures that the prosecution process is efficient and effective.
  9. Victim Consideration: The DPP must ensure that appropriate consideration is given to the concerns of victims of crime. This includes working with victim's representatives and other agencies to address the needs and rights of victims throughout the prosecution process.
  10. Delinking from the Attorney General's Office: The ODPP was delinked from the Attorney General's Office in 2011 after the promulgation of the Constitution in 2010. This separation ensures the independence of the DPP and allows for a dedicated focus on the prosecution of criminal cases.
