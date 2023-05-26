Ruto lectures KRA officers while filing annual tax returns

The president not only took the opportunity to meet his tax obligations but also to encourage Kenyans to join in paying their taxes, emphasizing the importance of taxation for the government to fulfil its responsibilities.

He emphasized that paying taxes is not a mere formality but a responsibility that every citizen should wholeheartedly embrace.

"This exercise is not a mere dramatization or empty public performance. It's something I believe in wholeheartedly and cherish. It's my duty, and indeed the duty of every citizen of Kenya, to pay their share of taxes to enable the government to provide essential services and goods," President Ruto affirmed.

President William at the KRA headquarters at Times Towers where he filed his annual returns Pulse Live Kenya

Furthermore, President Ruto called upon the tax authorities to implement technological measures that would support and facilitate taxpayers in meeting their obligations.

He stressed the need for KRA to embrace efficient technologies and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms to improve revenue performance and create a taxpayer-friendly environment.

"It has also been noted that KRA has not embraced a culture of supporting and facilitating taxpayers, alternative dispute resolution, and the deployment of efficient technologies to improve revenue performance," the president pointed out.

Ruto's call for tax compliance and technological support resonates with the government's broader objective of improving revenue collection, ensuring transparency, and enhancing service delivery to Kenyans.

Ruto further cautioned KRA officers who were encouraging a section of Kenyans against not paying taxes. He pointed out that collusion, corruption and bribe-taking were hindering the efficiency of the tax authority.

"There are many people who are encouraged not to pay tax buy KRA officers. You know very well we would be collecting more money than we do but we have officers in KRA who do not work for the government and their biggest assignment is to help taxpayers evade tax," he said.

President William Ruto during a media breifing at State House, Nairobi on May 3, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

