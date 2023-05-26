The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ruto lectures KRA officers while filing annual tax returns

Amos Robi

Ruto filed his tax returns at the KRA headquarters in Times Towers ahead of the June 31 deadline

President Ruto speaking after filing his annual tax returns at the KRA headquarters in Times Towers
President Ruto speaking after filing his annual tax returns at the KRA headquarters in Times Towers

President William Ruto, accompanied by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, on Friday May 26, paid a visit to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Headquarters at Times Towers to file his tax returns.

The president not only took the opportunity to meet his tax obligations but also to encourage Kenyans to join in paying their taxes, emphasizing the importance of taxation for the government to fulfil its responsibilities.

He emphasized that paying taxes is not a mere formality but a responsibility that every citizen should wholeheartedly embrace.

"This exercise is not a mere dramatization or empty public performance. It's something I believe in wholeheartedly and cherish. It's my duty, and indeed the duty of every citizen of Kenya, to pay their share of taxes to enable the government to provide essential services and goods," President Ruto affirmed.

President William at the KRA headquarters at Times Towers where he filed his annual returns
President William at the KRA headquarters at Times Towers where he filed his annual returns President William at the KRA headquarters at Times Towers where he filed his annual returns Pulse Live Kenya

Furthermore, President Ruto called upon the tax authorities to implement technological measures that would support and facilitate taxpayers in meeting their obligations.

He stressed the need for KRA to embrace efficient technologies and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms to improve revenue performance and create a taxpayer-friendly environment.

"It has also been noted that KRA has not embraced a culture of supporting and facilitating taxpayers, alternative dispute resolution, and the deployment of efficient technologies to improve revenue performance," the president pointed out.

Ruto's call for tax compliance and technological support resonates with the government's broader objective of improving revenue collection, ensuring transparency, and enhancing service delivery to Kenyans.

President William at the KRA headquarters at Times Towers where he filed his annual returns
President William at the KRA headquarters at Times Towers where he filed his annual returns President William at the KRA headquarters at Times Towers where he filed his annual returns Pulse Live Kenya

READ: KRA granted access to Kenyans' secret bank accounts in new law

Ruto further cautioned KRA officers who were encouraging a section of Kenyans against not paying taxes. He pointed out that collusion, corruption and bribe-taking were hindering the efficiency of the tax authority.

"There are many people who are encouraged not to pay tax buy KRA officers. You know very well we would be collecting more money than we do but we have officers in KRA who do not work for the government and their biggest assignment is to help taxpayers evade tax," he said.

President William Ruto during a media breifing at State House, Nairobi on May 3, 2023
President William Ruto during a media breifing at State House, Nairobi on May 3, 2023 President William Ruto during a media breifing at State House, Nairobi on May 3, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Cabinet trims KRA boss' powers, approves tax exemptions in 2023/24 budget

Ruto said the taxman did not have an excuse by saying the technology was a hindrance in tax collection saying it had worked greatly in ensuring betting companies met their tax obligations.

ADVERTISEMENT

