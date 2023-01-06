ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto piles pressure on Cabinet to act fast in delivering promises

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto said the government must deliver on its mandate with speed and efficiency.

President William Ruto speaking at a Cabinet retreat on the implementation of the government’s development priorities
President William Ruto speaking at a Cabinet retreat on the implementation of the government’s development priorities

President William Ruto has asked Cabinet Secretaries to act fast to deliver on the administration's development programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

President Ruto was speaking at a Cabinet retreat on the implementation of the government’s development priorities for 2023.

He said the government must deliver on its mandate with speed and efficiency.

President William Ruto speaking at a Cabinet retreat on the implementation of the government’s development priorities
President William Ruto speaking at a Cabinet retreat on the implementation of the government’s development priorities Pulse Live Kenya

"We made important promises to the people of Kenya, especially those at the bottom of the economic pyramid. And we must deliver.

There are no excuses; we must work as a team and drive the interests of the people," he stated.

President William Ruto speaking at a Cabinet retreat on the implementation of the government’s development priorities
President William Ruto speaking at a Cabinet retreat on the implementation of the government’s development priorities Pulse Live Kenya

The head of state said the government welcomes oversight and will protect the interests and resources of the people.

He called on the CSs and PSs to be progressive and revolutionary in their approach to serving the country.

President William Ruto speaking at a Cabinet retreat on the implementation of the government’s development priorities
President William Ruto speaking at a Cabinet retreat on the implementation of the government’s development priorities Pulse Live Kenya

We must not become hostages of processes and bureaucracy. Let us be defined by decisions and results,” he said.

He asked the CSs to ensure that services in their ministries are digitised within the next six months.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Prime suspect arrested in connection with Edwin Chiloba's death

Prime suspect arrested in connection with Edwin Chiloba's death

Edwin Chiloba's adoptive parents speak after his death

Edwin Chiloba's adoptive parents speak after his death

Ruto piles pressure on Cabinet to act fast in delivering promises

Ruto piles pressure on Cabinet to act fast in delivering promises

US offers Sh1.2 billion reward for info on Manda Bay attack mastermind

US offers Sh1.2 billion reward for info on Manda Bay attack mastermind

Kenyan charged with hacking bank account & stealing Sh2.4 billion from foreign govt agency

Kenyan charged with hacking bank account & stealing Sh2.4 billion from foreign govt agency

UDA candidates win in Kandara & Elgeyo Marakwet by-elections

UDA candidates win in Kandara & Elgeyo Marakwet by-elections

Sakaja tells off DP Gachagua over removal of matatus from Nairobi CBD

Sakaja tells off DP Gachagua over removal of matatus from Nairobi CBD

Fashion designer Edwin Chiloba's last public moments before meeting his death [Video]

Fashion designer Edwin Chiloba's last public moments before meeting his death [Video]

UDA's Dekow Mohamed wins Garissa Township by-election

UDA's Dekow Mohamed wins Garissa Township by-election

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Photos from a wedding at Tente Seventh Day Adventist Church in Nyamira County where a pastor chased away bridesmaids from church on December 30, 2022.

Pastor stands by his decision to eject bridesmaids from wedding

File image of a boat in Lake Victoria

Selfie session during fun boat ride turns tragic for 7 university students

File image of legendary news anchor, Catherine Kasavuli who breathed her last on the night of December 29, 2022 following a battle with cancer.

Catherine Kasavuli's son appeals for help

Legendary news anchor Catherine Kasavuli

Veteran news anchor Catherine Kasavuli dies