Ruto piles pressure on Cabinet to act fast in delivering promises

President Ruto was speaking at a Cabinet retreat on the implementation of the government’s development priorities for 2023.

He said the government must deliver on its mandate with speed and efficiency.

"We made important promises to the people of Kenya, especially those at the bottom of the economic pyramid. And we must deliver.

“There are no excuses; we must work as a team and drive the interests of the people," he stated.

The head of state said the government welcomes oversight and will protect the interests and resources of the people.

He called on the CSs and PSs to be progressive and revolutionary in their approach to serving the country.

“We must not become hostages of processes and bureaucracy. Let us be defined by decisions and results,” he said.