ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto reassigns Gachagua's roles in new Executive Order

Denis Mwangi

Another major change in Ruto's Executive Order No. 1 of 2023 is the transfer of NTSA from the Ministry of Interior to the Ministry of Transport

President William Ruto signs his oath of office during his swearing in ceremony in 2022
President William Ruto signs his oath of office during his swearing in ceremony in 2022

President William Ruto has issued Executive Order No. 1 of 2023, reorganizing his government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The new executive order reassigns functions and institutions to various ministries and state departments in line with Kenya Kwanza's transformative plan.

One major change is the assignment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to oversee coffee sector reforms.

President William Ruto DP Rigathi Gachagua and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei during the Cabinet Secretaries Retreat at Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club
President William Ruto DP Rigathi Gachagua and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei during the Cabinet Secretaries Retreat at Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club Pulse Live Kenya

Gachagua will continue to deputize the President and chair cabinet committees, as well as oversee the implementation of cabinet decisions across all ministries and state departments.

He will also coordinate intergovernmental relations between the national government and county governments, including chairing the Inter-Governmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC).

In addition, Gachagua will liaise with constitutional commissions and independent offices on matters requiring intervention by the national government, including budgets, policy formulation, and the implementation of their recommendations.

He will also oversee public sector reforms and any other functions assigned by the President.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has been assigned to oversee government delivery. In consultation with the Ministry responsible for Interior and National Administration, Mudavadi will chair and coordinate the national government's legislative agenda across all ministries and state departments.

He will also chair the Principal Secretaries' Committees and supervise the technical monitoring and evaluation of government policies, programs, and projects. Mudavadi will perform any other functions assigned by the President.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi Pulse Live Kenya

The Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary will assist the President and Deputy President in coordinating and supervising government ministries and state departments.

It will also oversee the implementation of national government policies, programs, and projects, chair the national government's legislative agenda, and supervise the technical monitoring and evaluation of government policies, programs, and projects. It will also perform any other functions assigned by the President.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has been transferred from the Interior Ministry to the Ministry of Transport. Some public health functions have also been transferred to the medical services department.

The Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary will assist the President and Deputy President in coordinating and supervising government ministries and state departments.

It will also oversee the implementation of national government policies, programs, and projects, chair the national government's legislative agenda, and supervise the technical monitoring and evaluation of government policies, programs, and projects.

Download President William Ruto's Executive Order No. 1 of 2023 here

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jacktone Odhiambo makes 1 request in court

Jacktone Odhiambo makes 1 request in court

Ruto reassigns Gachagua's roles in new Executive Order

Ruto reassigns Gachagua's roles in new Executive Order

Gachagua explains why Sakaja should drop motive to evict matatus from CBD

Gachagua explains why Sakaja should drop motive to evict matatus from CBD

5 requirements schools must meet to host junior secondary students

5 requirements schools must meet to host junior secondary students

Gachagua explains how becoming DP turned him into a beggar

Gachagua explains how becoming DP turned him into a beggar

Ruto assigns Gachagua & Mudavadi 2 new responsibilities in Nanyuki retreat

Ruto assigns Gachagua & Mudavadi 2 new responsibilities in Nanyuki retreat

We are blessed with a grandchild - Excited President Ruto shares good news

We are blessed with a grandchild - Excited President Ruto shares good news

11 dead as argument between drunk driver and conductor ends in tragedy

11 dead as argument between drunk driver and conductor ends in tragedy

IG Koome's message to politicians intimidating police officers

IG Koome's message to politicians intimidating police officers

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edwin Chiloba and Jacktone Odhiambo

3 things that tied Jacktone Odhiambo to Edwin Chiloba's murder

Fashion designer Edwin Chiloba

Fashion designer Edwin Chiloba's last public moments before meeting his death [Video]

The scene of the crash involving the Nairobi-bound bus that was ferrying passengers from Mbale in Uganda

11 dead as argument between drunk driver and conductor ends in tragedy

Edwin Chiloba with his adoptive parents Peter and Donna Pfaltzgraff

Edwin Chiloba's adoptive parents speak after his death