Ruto reassigns Gachagua's roles in new Executive Order

The new executive order reassigns functions and institutions to various ministries and state departments in line with Kenya Kwanza's transformative plan.

One major change is the assignment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to oversee coffee sector reforms.

Gachagua will continue to deputize the President and chair cabinet committees, as well as oversee the implementation of cabinet decisions across all ministries and state departments.

He will also coordinate intergovernmental relations between the national government and county governments, including chairing the Inter-Governmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC).

In addition, Gachagua will liaise with constitutional commissions and independent offices on matters requiring intervention by the national government, including budgets, policy formulation, and the implementation of their recommendations.

He will also oversee public sector reforms and any other functions assigned by the President.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has been assigned to oversee government delivery. In consultation with the Ministry responsible for Interior and National Administration, Mudavadi will chair and coordinate the national government's legislative agenda across all ministries and state departments.

He will also chair the Principal Secretaries' Committees and supervise the technical monitoring and evaluation of government policies, programs, and projects. Mudavadi will perform any other functions assigned by the President.

The Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary will assist the President and Deputy President in coordinating and supervising government ministries and state departments.

It will also oversee the implementation of national government policies, programs, and projects, chair the national government's legislative agenda, and supervise the technical monitoring and evaluation of government policies, programs, and projects. It will also perform any other functions assigned by the President.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has been transferred from the Interior Ministry to the Ministry of Transport. Some public health functions have also been transferred to the medical services department.

