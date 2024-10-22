The sports category has moved to a new website.

CJ Martha Koome announces death of another magistrate

Lynet Okumu

His death comes days after Koome announced the passing of a Resident Magistrate at the Milimani Commercial Court.

Chief Justice Martha Koome during a past function
Chief Justice Martha Koome during a past function

The Judiciary of Kenya is in mourning following the sudden passing of Hon Bernard Kipyegon Rugut, a dedicated Principal Magistrate at the Molo Law Courts.

The tragic news was announced by Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court of Kenya, Martha Koome, who conveyed her condolences to Rugut’s family, friends, colleagues, and the wider Judiciary family.

His death comes just days after Martha Koome announced the passing of Zena Atetwe Rashid Jalenga, a Resident Magistrate at the Milimani Commercial Court.

Chief Justice Martha Koome
Chief Justice Martha Koome Chief Justice Martha Koome Pulse Live Kenya
The late Bernard Rugut’s journey in the Judiciary began on July 13, 2012 when he was appointed as a Resident Magistrate and posted to Bondo Law Courts.

His commitment to justice and fairness saw him rise steadily within the ranks of the Judiciary. Over the years, Rugut served in various stations, including Ndhiwa and Kericho Law Courts, where his work was characterised by professionalism, fairness, and diligence.

In May 2023, Rugut was appointed as the Principal Magistrate at Molo Law Courts. His role in this position further demonstrated his dedication to upholding the law and providing justice to the communities he served.

His career was proof of his strong sense of duty, and he remained steadfast in ensuring that justice was not only done but seen to be done.

Throughout his distinguished career, Hon. Rugut was known for his exemplary service to the Judiciary.

His colleagues and those who appeared before him noted his calm and measured approach to legal matters.

His sense of fairness, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to upholding the law were qualities that earned him respect from all who had the privilege of working with him.

The Chief Justice noted that Rugut’s passing is not only a loss to his family but to the Judiciary and the communities he served.

His dedication to ensuring justice was accessible to all was unwavering, and his work will continue to inspire many within the Judiciary.

Away from his work, Rugut was a devoted husband and father. He is survived by his wife, Purity Koskey Rugut, who serves as a magistrate at Kabarnet Law Courts, and their children.

The two shared a deep commitment to their careers in the Judiciary, both working tirelessly to

