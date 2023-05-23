PS quits after Ruto reshuffle

The resignation was received and accepted by President William Ruto on Tuesday, May 23.

In her resignation letter to President Ruto, the outgoing PS cited persona reasons.

"His Excellency The President has received and accepted with regret the resignation of Ms. Esther Ngero, Principal Secretary for Correctional Services, who is leaving office for personal reasons," read the statement signed by Kosgey.

Esther Ngero, Principal Secretary for Correctional Services Pulse Live Kenya

Ngero was recently reassigned from the State Department for Performance Management & Delivery Services in the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary to the State Department for Correctional Services.

Her office was domiciled within the Ministry of Interior & National Administration.

During her time in office, Ngero made significant contributions by establishing the institutional framework to support the implementation of Public Service Performance Management and Monitoring for Ministries, State Departments, and State Agencies (MDAs).

According to the Head of Public, her expertise as a certified accountant, coupled with her almost two-decade career in the petroleum sector, brought a unique perspective to the role of Principal Secretary.

Upon receiving Ngero's resignation, President William Ruto expressed his gratitude for her service to the nation and extended his well-wishes for her future endeavors.