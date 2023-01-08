Ruto assigns Gachagua & Mudavadi 2 new responsibilities in Nanyuki retreat

During the retreat, Ruto tasked Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi with the role of overseeing the working relationship between the Legislature and Executive.

Ruto said a department within the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary was going to be created which would see the execution of the task.

"The office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary will have a state department that will oversee the relationship between the Executive and the Legislature. I suggest that even as you formulate the final amendment to the Standing Order, his office is engaged so that we can agree on how to have all questions answered in Parliament by CSs,” Ruto said.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi Pulse Live Kenya

The deputy president on the other hand was delegated the duty of overseeing a good working relationship between the county and the national governments.

"The Office of the Deputy President will have a state department that will oversee the relationship between the national and county governments. I deliberately assigned that responsibility to the office of the deputy president so that we can amicably work with the county governments,” Ruto said.

Another issue discussed during the meeting was the frequent legal battles between state departments and ministries.

The president warned the ministries and departments against suing each other, saying that his administration will not foot legal costs.

“I have already given very clear instructions to government ministries and departments who, for some reasons, one department takes its counterpart to court, and we end up paying huge resources to lawyers. Any government agency that decides to take its counterpart to court will pay using their own money,” said Ruto.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya