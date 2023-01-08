ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto assigns Gachagua & Mudavadi 2 new responsibilities in Nanyuki retreat

Amos Robi

The retreat in Nanyuki brought together cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries and other senior executive officials

President William Ruto
President William Ruto

The executive retreat in Nanyuki has winded up with additional tasks for Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

During the retreat, Ruto tasked Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi with the role of overseeing the working relationship between the Legislature and Executive.

Ruto said a department within the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary was going to be created which would see the execution of the task.

"The office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary will have a state department that will oversee the relationship between the Executive and the Legislature. I suggest that even as you formulate the final amendment to the Standing Order, his office is engaged so that we can agree on how to have all questions answered in Parliament by CSs,” Ruto said.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kenya Kwanza lawmakers clash with Duale, Kindiki and Alice Wahome

The deputy president on the other hand was delegated the duty of overseeing a good working relationship between the county and the national governments.

"The Office of the Deputy President will have a state department that will oversee the relationship between the national and county governments. I deliberately assigned that responsibility to the office of the deputy president so that we can amicably work with the county governments,” Ruto said.

Another issue discussed during the meeting was the frequent legal battles between state departments and ministries.

The president warned the ministries and departments against suing each other, saying that his administration will not foot legal costs.

“I have already given very clear instructions to government ministries and departments who, for some reasons, one department takes its counterpart to court, and we end up paying huge resources to lawyers. Any government agency that decides to take its counterpart to court will pay using their own money,” said Ruto.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Former KTN News presenter Mike Gitonga appointed Secretary State Functions

The President is set to bring together members of his executive and all governors so as to explore areas of collaboration between the two levels of government.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto assigns Gachagua & Mudavadi 2 new responsibilities in Nanyuki retreat

Ruto assigns Gachagua & Mudavadi 2 new responsibilities in Nanyuki retreat

We are blessed with a grandchild - Excited President Ruto shares good news

We are blessed with a grandchild - Excited President Ruto shares good news

11 dead as argument between drunk driver and conductor ends in tragedy

11 dead as argument between drunk driver and conductor ends in tragedy

IG Koome's message to politicians intimidating police officers

IG Koome's message to politicians intimidating police officers

Kenya Kwanza lawmakers clash with Duale, Kindiki and Alice Wahome

Kenya Kwanza lawmakers clash with Duale, Kindiki and Alice Wahome

Ruto acts on deceased newscaster Catherine Kasavuli's Sh4 million hospital bill

Ruto acts on deceased newscaster Catherine Kasavuli's Sh4 million hospital bill

Babu Owino takes wife, mother back to the humble Nyalenda home he grew up in [Photos]

Babu Owino takes wife, mother back to the humble Nyalenda home he grew up in [Photos]

3 things that tied Jacktone Odhiambo to Edwin Chiloba's murder

3 things that tied Jacktone Odhiambo to Edwin Chiloba's murder

Former KTN News presenter Mike Gitonga appointed Secretary State Functions

Former KTN News presenter Mike Gitonga appointed Secretary State Functions

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fashion designer Edwin Chiloba

Fashion designer Edwin Chiloba's last public moments before meeting his death [Video]

Photos from a wedding at Tente Seventh Day Adventist Church in Nyamira County where a pastor chased away bridesmaids from church on December 30, 2022.

Pastor stands by his decision to eject bridesmaids from wedding

Edwin Chiloba with his adoptive parents Peter and Donna Pfaltzgraff

Edwin Chiloba's adoptive parents speak after his death

Edwin Chiloba

Prime suspect arrested in connection with Edwin Chiloba's death