The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Principal Secretary Josephine Mburu fired as Ruto takes action at KEMSA

Denis Mwangi

KEMSA CEO Terry Ramadhani has also been suspended in the raft of changes

President William Ruto met the President of Israel Isaac Herzog at his Residence in Jerusalem on May 9, 2023
President William Ruto met the President of Israel Isaac Herzog at his Residence in Jerusalem on May 9, 2023

President, William Ruto has taken action in response to alleged impropriety within the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) in relation to the management and administration of various medical programmes being undertaken by Kenya with its development partners.

Recommended articles

The complaints came to light during regular expenditure verification by the Global Fund with regard to the National Malaria Programme, which targets millions of low-income Kenyan households in the country's malaria endemic regions.

Kemsa premises in Nairobi
Kemsa premises in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The alleged maladministration on the part of KEMSA is related to the procurement of treated mosquito nets for those vulnerable households, which could have led to significant exposure to the disease and an increase in its severity in the endemic regions.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 1 million condoms go missing from KEMSA warehouse

In a bid to promote accountability and openness in the management of public affairs, President Ruto has terminated the appointment of Dr. Josephine Mburu as the Principal Secretary, State Department for Public Health & Professional Standards.

He has also revoked the appointments of the Chairperson and Members of the Board of Directors of KEMSA and appointed Irungu Nyakera as the new Chairperson of the Board.

Health CS Susan Nakhumicha during a meeting in her office at Afya House
Health CS Susan Nakhumicha during a meeting in her office at Afya House Pulse Live Kenya

The Cabinet Secretary for Health has also taken remedial action, which includes reconstituting the Board of KEMSA and suspending the Chief Executive Officer of KEMSA, Terry Ramadhani, alongside other concerned staff serving within the Ministry of Health National Malaria Programme and KEMSA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Andrew Mutava Mulwa has been appointed as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of KEMSA, and the new management has been directed to assure propriety of procurement processes within the Authority.

The President said he is committed to ensuring that every Kenyan has access to affordable medical care, and no one is denied their dignity due to corruption.

READ: 2 KEMSA board members sacked after one week in office

In an interview with media houses on Sunday, May 14, the head of state said he would do whatever it takes to clean up the agency.

Watch this space. I am doing something about it. You will see results. I want to give you my commitment I will clean up KEMSA, whatever it takes, whatever it costs, I will clean it up,” Ruto said.

ADVERTISEMENT

KEMSA has denied the Global Fund's report of irregularities in the procurement of Sh3.7 billion mosquito nets.

In an interview on a local TV station, KEMSA CEO Terry Ramadhani defended the agency's technical evaluation report and the tender evaluation committee, insisting that they followed proper procedures.

The Global Fund's audit accused KEMSA of engaging in irregularities during the procurement process and raised concerns about several procurement gaps, including the lack of pagination and uniformity in identifying the winning and losing bids, as well as a request for a manufacturing certificate from a specific manufacturer.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Principal Secretary Josephine Mburu fired as Ruto takes action at KEMSA

Principal Secretary Josephine Mburu fired as Ruto takes action at KEMSA

King Charles III to make historic visit to Kenya as his first official trip [Details]

King Charles III to make historic visit to Kenya as his first official trip [Details]

Ruto defends appointing Gen Ogolla as KDF boss despite Bomas drama

Ruto defends appointing Gen Ogolla as KDF boss despite Bomas drama

EPRA announces increase in petrol, diesel & kerosene prices

EPRA announces increase in petrol, diesel & kerosene prices

Ruto's government is making Kenyans poorer – priest who lectured Uhuru declares

Ruto's government is making Kenyans poorer – priest who lectured Uhuru declares

Jalang'o, Sonko give their take as Kenyans react to public Raila-Ruto meeting

Jalang'o, Sonko give their take as Kenyans react to public Raila-Ruto meeting

Aldai MP Marianne Kitany sparks mixed reactions with branded textbooks donation

Aldai MP Marianne Kitany sparks mixed reactions with branded textbooks donation

Rachel Ruto heaps praises on CS Kithure Kindiki

Rachel Ruto heaps praises on CS Kithure Kindiki

Gachagua addresses Kikuyu representation in government

Gachagua addresses Kikuyu representation in government

Pulse Sports

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Toyota Tundra which was used by President William Ruto to campaign in 2022

Here's what happened to the Ruto-branded Toyota Tundra alias 'The Beast'

From left: Mike Sonko & a teacher mending school uniform for a needy student in Narok

Sonko extends help to needy Narok girl after viral dress-mending photo

From left: Sam Gituku & Yvonne Okwara

Citizen TV's lineup reshuffled after Waihiga Mwaura's departure

Teacher Joyce Malit with her pupil

Narok teacher awarded fully paid holiday trip after viral photo