2 KEMSA board members sacked after one week in office

Denis Mwangi

2 members of of KEMSA board have been sacked one week after being appointed

Health CS Susan Nakhumicha during a meeting in her office at Afya House
Health CS Susan Nakhumicha during a meeting in her office at Afya House

The Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha Wafula has made a surprising move by revoking the recent appointments of two board members of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) board, just one week after she had appointed them.

According to a Gazette Notice released on March 6, 2023, the two appointees, Wato Doko and John Konchellah, alongside Mercy Chengoris, were to serve for three years as members of the KEMSA board of directors, starting from March 10, 2023.

In a Gazette Notice released on March 17, 2023, Dr Wafula revoked the appointments of Doko and Konchellah.

Health CS Susan Nakhumicha during a past meeting in her office
Health CS Susan Nakhumicha during a past meeting in her office
However, there is no explanation provided for the sudden revocation of their appointments.

Only Ms Chengoris's appointment remains unaffected.

The Gazette Notice cited the "powers conferred by section 5 (1) (e) of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provision Act," for the revocation of the two appointments.

READ: CS Namwamba given 48 hours to explain appointment of Churchill, 10 others

It is worth noting that President William Ruto recently appointed Daniel Rono as the chairperson of KEMSA, replacing Mary Chao Mwadime, who was appointed to the position in April 2021 by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mwadime's three-year term was still active when President Ruto made the appointment.

KEMSA premises
KEMSA premises

The reason for the sudden revocation of Ms Doko and Mr Konchellah's appointments is unclear, and it is uncertain whether any further changes to the Kemsa board are planned.

President Ruto has been replacing Kenyatta's appointees in key parastatals.

