The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Daystar University re-appoints Laban Ayiro as Vice Chancellor

Lynet Okumu

Daystar University extends Prof Laban Ayiro's term as Vice-Chancellor for five more years

Daystar University Vice Chancellor Laban Ayiro ( Facebook)
Daystar University Vice Chancellor Laban Ayiro ( Facebook)

Daystar University has announced the reappointment of Prof Laban Ayiro as Vice-Chancellor for another five-year term, effective from March 1, 2024.

Recommended articles

The renowned scholar expressed gratitude to the Board of Trustees and the University Council for the opportunity.

In a statement shared on his Facebook page, Prof Ayiro humbly acknowledged the weighty responsibility bestowed upon him and sought divine guidance in leading Daystar University forward.

ADVERTISEMENT
Daystar University Vice Chancellor Laban Ayiro ( Facebook)
Daystar University Vice Chancellor Laban Ayiro ( Facebook) Pulse Live Kenya

He called upon the entire Daystar community, including students, faculty, staff, parents, and the broader global community, to support him in realizing the university's vision and mission.

"I am deeply grateful to the Board of Trustees and the University Council for re-appointing me as the Vice-Chancellor of Daystar University for another period of 5 years w.e.f. 1st March 2024. It's a heavy responsibility, which again is far beyond my talents, and I beseech God to go before me in shepherding Daystar University as part of His Kingdom.

"I call upon the students, faculty, staff, parents, and the wider global community of Kenya and the world to give me the impetus needed to make our university flourish into the future," he wrote.

Daystar University Vice Chancellor Laban Ayiro ( Facebook)
Daystar University Vice Chancellor Laban Ayiro ( Facebook) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Prof Ayiro outlined his vision for the university, emphasizing a focus on three key areas: wonder, worry, and wishes of the Daystar community.

He stressed the importance of addressing these constructs to drive the development of state-of-the-art facilities, enhance the quality of learning, produce impactful graduates, and foster a spirit of love and compassion.

The Vice-Chancellor emphasised the significance of intellectual, social, and spiritual formation as the cornerstone of Daystar University's character and substance.

He affirmed his commitment to nurturing these aspects of student development in the coming years and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Responding to these three constructs will see to the development of state-of-the-art facilities, acquisition of meaningful and quality learning, having impactful and enviable graduates and products, and an endearing fortitude for the love of God and fellow human beings,” Laban's post continued.

Daystar University Vice Chancellor Laban Ayiro ( Facebook)
Daystar University Vice Chancellor Laban Ayiro ( Facebook) Pulse Live Kenya

Prof Laban Ayiro's tenure as Vice-Chancellor at Daystar University follows his initial appointment in 2016 at Moi University, a position he held until his recent reappointment.

However, his appointment faced opposition from some leaders in the North Rift region, who advocated for an alternative candidate, Prof Isaack Kosgey.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Daystar University re-appoints Laban Ayiro as Vice Chancellor

Daystar University re-appoints Laban Ayiro as Vice Chancellor

Brian Mwenda splashes cash online as court issues fresh arrest order

Brian Mwenda splashes cash online as court issues fresh arrest order

Itumbi reacts to Jacque Maribe's new job in Moses Kuria's office

Itumbi reacts to Jacque Maribe's new job in Moses Kuria's office

I'm ready to lose DP position - Gachagua speaks on threats over fight against illicit brew

I'm ready to lose DP position - Gachagua speaks on threats over fight against illicit brew

Lynn Ngugi, Just Ivy & Elizabeth Wathuti named among 100 most influential voices in Africa

Lynn Ngugi, Just Ivy & Elizabeth Wathuti named among 100 most influential voices in Africa

Pastor James Ng'ang'a dares EACC & Kenyan politicians in angry response

Pastor James Ng'ang'a dares EACC & Kenyan politicians in angry response

Man rescued unconscious & 2 suspected 'mchele babes' arrested at popular club

Man rescued unconscious & 2 suspected 'mchele babes' arrested at popular club

Moses Kuria reacts to DP Gachagua & 11 governors skipping his event despite invite

Moses Kuria reacts to DP Gachagua & 11 governors skipping his event despite invite

28-year-old nurse found dead in a toilet

28-year-old nurse found dead in a toilet

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenya Power announces countrywide delay in Tokens, bill payments

How EPRA determines electricity prices in Kenya

President William Ruto signs the County Governments Additional Allocations Bill at State House

Ruto unlocks an extra Sh46 billion for counties

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki meeting immigration officials at Nyayo House on September 8, 2023

Gov't effects new increased charges for IDs, passports & other citizen services

Shirley Ogallo

Why 3rd best 2016 KCSE candidate has taken to the streets