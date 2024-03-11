Daystar University re-appoints Laban Ayiro as Vice Chancellor

The renowned scholar expressed gratitude to the Board of Trustees and the University Council for the opportunity.

Laban Ayiro grateful for his appointment as Daystar University VC

In a statement shared on his Facebook page, Prof Ayiro humbly acknowledged the weighty responsibility bestowed upon him and sought divine guidance in leading Daystar University forward.

He called upon the entire Daystar community, including students, faculty, staff, parents, and the broader global community, to support him in realizing the university's vision and mission.

"I am deeply grateful to the Board of Trustees and the University Council for re-appointing me as the Vice-Chancellor of Daystar University for another period of 5 years w.e.f. 1st March 2024. It's a heavy responsibility, which again is far beyond my talents, and I beseech God to go before me in shepherding Daystar University as part of His Kingdom.

"I call upon the students, faculty, staff, parents, and the wider global community of Kenya and the world to give me the impetus needed to make our university flourish into the future," he wrote.

Laban Ayiro's vision for Daystar

Prof Ayiro outlined his vision for the university, emphasizing a focus on three key areas: wonder, worry, and wishes of the Daystar community.

He stressed the importance of addressing these constructs to drive the development of state-of-the-art facilities, enhance the quality of learning, produce impactful graduates, and foster a spirit of love and compassion.

The Vice-Chancellor emphasised the significance of intellectual, social, and spiritual formation as the cornerstone of Daystar University's character and substance.

He affirmed his commitment to nurturing these aspects of student development in the coming years and beyond.

“Responding to these three constructs will see to the development of state-of-the-art facilities, acquisition of meaningful and quality learning, having impactful and enviable graduates and products, and an endearing fortitude for the love of God and fellow human beings,” Laban's post continued.

Laban Ayiro's leadership at Daystar University

Prof Laban Ayiro's tenure as Vice-Chancellor at Daystar University follows his initial appointment in 2016 at Moi University, a position he held until his recent reappointment.