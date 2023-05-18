The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Prophet Joseph Chenge arrested for relaying 'divine' prophecy to William Ruto

Lynet Okumu

Homa Bay prophet Joseph Chenge had summoned President William Ruto to visit him within 21 days for special prayers

Homa Bay prophet Joseph Chenge who gave President William Ruto 21 days to go for prayers arrested
Homa Bay prophet Joseph Chenge who gave President William Ruto 21 days to go for prayers arrested

Police in Homa Bay have apprehended a clergyman who had expressed a desire to meet with President William Ruto to offer him advice on governing the country.

The cleric, identified as Joseph Chenge, was taken into custody on Wednesday night alongside eleven members of his Jerusalem Mowar Church, which is located in Lambwe.

The incident came to light after a video of Mr. Chenge speaking in tongues and claiming to have a prophecy for President Ruto started circulating online.

Concerned by the activities transpiring within Mr. Chenge's church, police decided to take action.

Homa Bay Prophet Joseph Chenge and his clergy men arrested
Homa Bay Prophet Joseph Chenge and his clergy men arrested Pulse Live Kenya

Homa Bay Directorate of Criminal Investigations Commander Abed Kavoo expressed worry about the questionable religious practices and teachings associated with the cleric.

The arrest took place at the church premises in Ruri East Sub-location, Mbita Sub-County, following the viral message directed at the Head of State.

It was discovered that Mr. Chenge had allegedly detained individuals, including some who were in need of medical attention, within the church.

He purportedly offered prayers in an attempt to heal them, leading authorities to raise concerns about potential manipulation and the alteration of normal thinking among those detained.

File image of a police vehicle on patrol
File image of a police vehicle on patrol Pulse Live Kenya

Mr. Kavoo stated that Mr. Chenge's church operated without valid registration documents, and emphasized that the clergyman was not a medical practitioner, yet had been detaining individuals within his premises.

These activities were deemed illegal and prompted further investigation.

The police detained Mr. Chenge and twelve individuals associated with the church, including six pastors, at the Mbita police station.

The objective of the detention is to facilitate questioning and shed light on the activities taking place within the church.

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene
File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene Pulse Live Kenya

Prior to his arrest, Mr. Chenge had spoken to journalists about his intention to meet President Ruto within 21 days of May 13.

He had expressed his desire for a private meeting to discuss matters affecting the country and potential solutions.

According to Mr. Chenge, his motivation stemmed from what he believed to be messages from God conveyed through the Holy Spirit, as he identified himself as a prophet.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities aim to ascertain the truth about the activities conducted within Mr. Chenge's church.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

ADVERTISEMENT

