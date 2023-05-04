The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

4 things that Kenyan churchgoers should stop [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Fabian Simiyu

4 things that Kenyan churchgoers should stop doing or saying

Things that churchgoers should stop doing or saying [Pulse Editor's Opinion]
Things that churchgoers should stop doing or saying [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Religion plays an important role in many people's lives, and for those who attend church, it can be a place of comfort, community, and reflection.

However, some churchgoers may engage in certain behaviors or make certain statements that are not appropriate or productive in a religious setting.

The phrase 'Nyota' has become increasingly common in churches as a way to signify blessings when a pastor prays for you.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, a concerning trend has emerged where pastors are demanding cash or other luxurious items from their congregants before praying for them.

A Christian praying
A Christian praying Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Is your pastor leading a cult? Watch out for these 4 signs

This behavior goes against the teachings of Jesus and the Apostles in the Bible, who never asked for money or anything else in exchange for prayer.

As a Christian, you should have faith in God that your needs will be met rather than paying to be prayed for.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has become common for pastors to be referred to as 'dad' or 'mum' by their congregants.

However, this practice can be problematic because these titles are typically reserved for parents or guardians.

Referring to pastors in this way may indicate that we value them more than God, which is not appropriate in a religious context.

As members of a congregation, we should strive to maintain a respectful and reverent attitude towards our pastors and leaders, but we should never elevate them above God.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has become common for pastors to ask their congregants to contribute towards purchasing cars, land, and even building houses for them.

Some pastors assert that they are entitled to such things, while others make demands without considering the financial situation of their congregants.

A Brand new Toyota Harrier - Things that churchgoers should stop doing or saying [Pulse Editor's Opinion]
A Brand new Toyota Harrier - Things that churchgoers should stop doing or saying [Pulse Editor's Opinion] Pulse Live Kenya

This is concerning, as many members of the congregation may not have decent homes or even struggle with basic necessities such as food.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Christians, we should prioritize helping our fellow Christians and promoting communal welfare instead of elevating pastors who may have already achieved material success.

There are some churches in Kenya that enforce strict dress codes for their congregants, and in some cases, they even chase away those who do not comply.

However, it is important for pastors to recognize that as long as someone is dressed decently, they should be allowed to access the church.

Requiring a specific type of dress that covers the whole body can be uncomfortable for some people, and pastors should consider the comfort and needs of their congregants.

ADVERTISEMENT

While it is understandable that religious leaders may want to promote modesty and respect in their church, it is important to do so in a way that is inclusive and respectful of individual differences.

#PulseEditor'sOpinion is the opinion of an editor of Pulse. It does not represent the opinion of the organization Pulse

Recommended articles

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

9 unwritten rules of being a news anchor in Kenya

9 unwritten rules of being a news anchor in Kenya

For Men: 5 shaving mistakes that leave you with razor bumps

For Men: 5 shaving mistakes that leave you with razor bumps

The bizarre fashion tradition of Lip plating in Africa

The bizarre fashion tradition of Lip plating in Africa

5 ways to cut onions without shedding tears

5 ways to cut onions without shedding tears

4 things that Kenyan churchgoers should stop [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

4 things that Kenyan churchgoers should stop [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

5 places in the world you're not allowed to visit

5 places in the world you're not allowed to visit

7 clear signs your woman is faithful & loyal

7 clear signs your woman is faithful & loyal

What to do if you've been caught cheating

What to do if you've been caught cheating

Oliver Mathenge, Ferdinand Omondi talk about milestones in Kenya's media space

Oliver Mathenge, Ferdinand Omondi talk about milestones in Kenya's media space

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

For women: 11 clothes to avoid this rainy season

For women: 11 clothes to avoid this rainy season

6 most common reasons for divorce

6 most common reasons for divorce

7 ways to attract a high quality man

7 ways to attract a high quality man

7 ways to attract a high quality man

7 clear signs your woman is faithful & loyal