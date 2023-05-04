4 things that Kenyan churchgoers should stop [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

However, some churchgoers may engage in certain behaviors or make certain statements that are not appropriate or productive in a religious setting.

Paying for Nyota

The phrase 'Nyota' has become increasingly common in churches as a way to signify blessings when a pastor prays for you.

However, a concerning trend has emerged where pastors are demanding cash or other luxurious items from their congregants before praying for them.

Pulse Live Kenya

This behavior goes against the teachings of Jesus and the Apostles in the Bible, who never asked for money or anything else in exchange for prayer.

As a Christian, you should have faith in God that your needs will be met rather than paying to be prayed for.

Calling your pastor daddy or mum

It has become common for pastors to be referred to as 'dad' or 'mum' by their congregants.

However, this practice can be problematic because these titles are typically reserved for parents or guardians.

Referring to pastors in this way may indicate that we value them more than God, which is not appropriate in a religious context.

As members of a congregation, we should strive to maintain a respectful and reverent attitude towards our pastors and leaders, but we should never elevate them above God.

Buying cars and land for pastors

It has become common for pastors to ask their congregants to contribute towards purchasing cars, land, and even building houses for them.

Some pastors assert that they are entitled to such things, while others make demands without considering the financial situation of their congregants.

Pulse Live Kenya

This is concerning, as many members of the congregation may not have decent homes or even struggle with basic necessities such as food.

As Christians, we should prioritize helping our fellow Christians and promoting communal welfare instead of elevating pastors who may have already achieved material success.

Dress code

There are some churches in Kenya that enforce strict dress codes for their congregants, and in some cases, they even chase away those who do not comply.

However, it is important for pastors to recognize that as long as someone is dressed decently, they should be allowed to access the church.

Requiring a specific type of dress that covers the whole body can be uncomfortable for some people, and pastors should consider the comfort and needs of their congregants.

While it is understandable that religious leaders may want to promote modesty and respect in their church, it is important to do so in a way that is inclusive and respectful of individual differences.