Gov't denounces fundraiser organised by Raila's nephew soliciting AUC campaign funds

The event, scheduled for September 18, 2024, in Nairobi, aims to raise funds in support of Raila Odinga’s bid for the Chair of the African Union Commission.

PS Sing’Oei, who heads the secretariat managing Raila Odinga’s campaign, has clarified that neither the secretariat nor the former Prime Minister is affiliated with the fundraising initiative.

Official launch of Raila Odinga's AUC chairperson bid at State House, Nairobi on August 27, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

According to Sing’Oei, this event has been organised without the approval or involvement of the secretariat, and it is not connected to Raila Odinga’s official AUC Chair campaign.

"We disassociate the Secretariat of the Campaign of H.E. Raila Odinga from this fundraising effort," he statement read.

The statement comes after invitations surfaced promoting a high-profile fundraiser dinner, which was allegedly to be hosted at Serena Hotel, Nairobi.

The invitation highlighted a fundraiser dinner with Raila Odinga as the guest of honor, seeking to garner support from leaders and dignitaries across Africa.

Friends of Baba Lobby Group Organizes the Event

The lobby group Friends of Baba, which organised the event, has been promoting it as an opportunity to contribute to Raila Odinga’s vision for the African continent.

The Friends of Baba is run by Raila's nephew Jaoko Oburu Odinga.

Their invitation encourages donations through a specific bank account, allegedly for supporting Raila Odinga’s campaign for the AU Chairmanship.

However, with the latest statement from the secretariat, questions have arisen about the legitimacy of the event and the group's motives.

Raila Odinga’s Bid for the African Union Commission Chair

Raila Odinga launched his bid for the African Union Commission Chair in August 2024.

His campaign has garnered significant attention across the continent, with many African leaders and organisations considering him a strong candidate for the top leadership role within the AU.

President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at State House, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Odinga has long been a vocal advocate for African unity, economic reforms, and infrastructure development across the continent.

His leadership in these areas has made him a respected figure in African politics, positioning him as a viable candidate to lead the AU in addressing key issues such as trade, security, and climate change.