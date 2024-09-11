The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Gov't denounces fundraiser organised by Raila's nephew soliciting AUC campaign funds

Denis Mwangi

The statement comes after invitations surfaced, promoting a high-profile fundraising dinner, to support Raila Odinga's AUC campaign

Raila Odinga with Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Korir Sing’Oei and lawyer Makau Mutua
Raila Odinga with Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Korir Sing'Oei and lawyer Makau Mutua

The Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Korir Sing’Oei, has officially distanced the Secretariat of Raila Odinga's African Union Commission (AUC) Chair bid from an upcoming fundraiser allegedly organised by the lobby group, Friends of Baba (FOBA).

The event, scheduled for September 18, 2024, in Nairobi, aims to raise funds in support of Raila Odinga’s bid for the Chair of the African Union Commission.

PS Sing’Oei, who heads the secretariat managing Raila Odinga’s campaign, has clarified that neither the secretariat nor the former Prime Minister is affiliated with the fundraising initiative.

Official launch of Raila Odinga's AUC chairperson bid at State House, Nairobi on August 27, 2024
Official launch of Raila Odinga's AUC chairperson bid at State House, Nairobi on August 27, 2024
According to Sing’Oei, this event has been organised without the approval or involvement of the secretariat, and it is not connected to Raila Odinga’s official AUC Chair campaign.

"We disassociate the Secretariat of the Campaign of H.E. Raila Odinga from this fundraising effort," he statement read.

The statement comes after invitations surfaced promoting a high-profile fundraiser dinner, which was allegedly to be hosted at Serena Hotel, Nairobi.

The invitation highlighted a fundraiser dinner with Raila Odinga as the guest of honor, seeking to garner support from leaders and dignitaries across Africa.

READ: How Raila's hefty salary will outshine Ruto’s if elected AUC chairperson

The lobby group Friends of Baba, which organised the event, has been promoting it as an opportunity to contribute to Raila Odinga’s vision for the African continent.

The Friends of Baba is run by Raila's nephew Jaoko Oburu Odinga.

Their invitation encourages donations through a specific bank account, allegedly for supporting Raila Odinga’s campaign for the AU Chairmanship.

However, with the latest statement from the secretariat, questions have arisen about the legitimacy of the event and the group's motives.

Raila Odinga launched his bid for the African Union Commission Chair in August 2024.

His campaign has garnered significant attention across the continent, with many African leaders and organisations considering him a strong candidate for the top leadership role within the AU.

President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at State House, Nairobi
President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at State House, Nairobi

Odinga has long been a vocal advocate for African unity, economic reforms, and infrastructure development across the continent.

His leadership in these areas has made him a respected figure in African politics, positioning him as a viable candidate to lead the AU in addressing key issues such as trade, security, and climate change.

READ: Vote your favorite influencers in the 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

ADVERTISEMENT

