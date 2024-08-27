The sports category has moved to a new website.

Launch of Raila's AUC bid at State House suffers embarrassing glitch [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Embarrassing glitch disrupts launch of Raila Odinga’s AUC chairmanship bid at State House

President William Ruto hosted African leaders at State House for the official launch of Raila Odinga's AUC chairperson bid
The official launch of Raila Odinga’s African Union Commission (AUC) Chairmanship bid at State House, Nairobi, faced an unexpected setback after a technical glitch disrupted the program.

The mishap occurred during Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi's introduction of Odinga, when he requested the multimedia team to play a video that was intended to highlight Odinga's credentials and vision for the AUC role.

However, instead of the anticipated audio accompanying the video, an unrelated conversation filled the speakers, creating confusion among the attendees.

Despite multiple attempts by the technical team to rectify the audio issue, they were unable to restore the intended presentation.

Mudavadi, visibly caught off guard by the glitch, decided to proceed with the event and invited Raila Odinga to address the audience directly.

Watch the video below:

Odinga took the stage, handling the situation with grace, as he spoke about his vision for the African Union and the future of the continent.

He emphasised unity, economic development, and peace-building as the core pillars of his agenda should he be elected as the AUC Chair.

"My selection as Kenya's candidate is not about one man's ambition but an African's journey to serve the motherland. I plan to constitute my Cabinet with a continental outlook. I am ready to serve, my heart is ready, and my hands are steady," he said.

Odinga's speech was received with applause, signaling the audience's approval despite the earlier technical disruption.

The launch event was attended by an array of distinguished guests, including President William Ruto, other heads of state and government, former presidents, diplomats, and various government representatives.

The glitch, while a minor inconvenience, did not overshadow the importance of the occasion.

Official launch of Raila Odinga's AUC chairperson bid at State House, Nairobi on August 27, 2024
Official launch of Raila Odinga's AUC chairperson bid at State House, Nairobi on August 27, 2024

The elections for the AUC chairperson are scheduled for early 2025, following the conclusion of the current term held by Moussa Faki Mahamat.

Raila’s main opponents include;

  1. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf - Minister of Foreign Affairs from Djibouti
  2. Fawzia Yusuf Adam - Former Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia
  3. Anil Kumarsingh Gayan - Former Foreign Minister of Mauritius

If he is elected AUC Chair, Odinga has committed to drive the economic transformation of Africa by boosting intra-African trade.

This could involve negotiating better trade deals, reducing barriers, and promoting the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He also vowed to prioritise economic transformation across Africa by creating an enabling environment for businesses, promoting innovation, and fostering job creation.

If elected as the AUC Chairperson, Raila Odinga plans to push for easier air travel between African countries (open skies), make it simpler for Africans to travel across the continent.

His goal is to remove obstacles that make it hard for African countries to trade with each other.

Raila Odinga has also committed to making sure women and girls have equal opportunities because he understands how important they are to Africa’s growth.

For agriculture, Odinga has pledged to push for modernisation of farming by encouraging sustainable methods and improving food security so that Africa can feed its population more effectively.

Raila Odinga’s main focus is on ensuring peace and security by preventing conflicts and finding solutions to ongoing disputes.

If elected, Raila aims to make Africa more financially independent by using resources within the continent instead of depending on outside help.

He plans to involve private companies in funding key African Union projects, which will help in sustainable growth.

Odinga also wants to push for changes in global financial rules so that Africa has a fair say in important economic decisions.

Odinga’s extensive political career, which includes his role as the AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development and his tenure as Kenya’s Prime Minister, work in hisfavour as he seeks to lead the AUC.

His experience in policy, politics, and diplomacy, combined with his advocacy for infrastructure development and peace mediation, positions him as a strong candidate to drive Africa’s Agenda 2063.

If elected, Odinga has vowed to steer the African Union towards greater cohesion, economic prosperity, and global influence.

