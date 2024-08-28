How Raila's hefty salary will outshine Ruto’s if elected AUC chairperson

Kenya officially launched Odinga's campaign at State House, Nairobi on Tuesday in a ceremony attended by various presidents and former heads of state.

Salary and Benefits

Should Odinga secure the position, he will receive a monthly salary of approximately Sh2 million ($15,576.75).

This amount is consistent with what the current chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has been earning since 2017.

In addition to his salary, Odinga will be entitled to several benefits.

Child Allowance: A monthly allowance of $250 (approximately Sh32,187) for each eligible child. Rental Budget. A monthly rental budget of $6,000 (Sh772,500) to cover housing and utility expenses. Education Benefits. The AUC covers 100% of school fees for dependent children studying in Africa. If the children are studying in Europe or North America, the annual fee coverage is up to $15,000 (approximately Sh1.9 million). Spousal Allowance. Odinga's wife, Ida, would also receive a monthly allowance equivalent to 5% of his basic salary, provided she does not earn more than $500 (Sh64,375) per month. 5% of Sh15,576 is about $778 (Sh100,167).

President Ruto's Salary

Raila's renumeration is set to trump President William Ruto's salary as head of state.

As of 2024, he earns a basic salary of 866,250 per month, housing allowance of Sh350,000 per month and a salary market adjustment of Sh227,500 per month

This brings his total gross monthly salary to Sh1,443,750, which is about Sh500,000 less that what Raila could earn as AUC Chairperson.

Differences between the African Union and African Union Commission

Raila Odinga is campaigning to become the next chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC).

It is important to distinguish between the AU and the AUC.

African Union (AU)

The African Union is a continental organisation comprising 55 member states, officially launched in 2002 as a successor to the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), which existed from 1963 to 1999.

The AU's primary objectives include promoting unity and solidarity among African states, coordinating efforts for development, safeguarding sovereignty, and eradicating colonialism and apartheid remnants from the continent.

The AU operates through several key decision-making bodies, including:

Assembly of Heads of State and Government: The highest decision-making authority.

Executive Council: Composed of ministers designated by member states.

Peace and Security Council: Responsible for conflict prevention and resolution.

Specialised Technical Committees: Focus on specific sectors like health, education, and infrastructure.

African Union Commission (AUC)

The African Union Commission serves as the secretariat of the AU and is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the organisation.

Based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the AUC is led by a Chairperson, a Deputy Chairperson, and eight commissioners, all elected by the AU Assembly for four-year terms, renewable once.

The AUC's primary functions include:

Representing the AU and defending its interests.

Initiating proposals and implementing decisions made by the AU's various organs.

Managing the AU's budget and resources.

Coordinating programs and policies with regional economic communities.

Ensuring gender mainstreaming across all initiatives.

The AUC acts as the operational backbone of the AU, facilitating communication and collaboration among member states and various AU bodies.

It plays a crucial role in translating the AU's strategic objectives into actionable programs and policies.

Key Differences

Nature and Structure

The AU is a political body composed of member states, while the AUC is an administrative entity that executes the AU's decisions and manages its daily operations.

Leadership

The AU's highest organ by the Assembly of Heads of State and Government led by a chairperson who serves for a one-year term that can be renewed once.

The AUC is headed by a Chairperson and a Deputy Chairperson, along with a team of commissioners.

The chairperson serves for a 4-year term that can be renewed once.

Functions

The AU focuses on high-level political decisions and regional integration strategies, while the AUC handles the implementation of these strategies and the coordination of activities among member states.