Why ICT Ministry was not briefed prior to Ezra Chiloba's suspension

Denis Mwangi

Ezra Chiloba's suspension intrigues and why the ICT Ministry was not briefed prior to his disciplinary action

A collage of CA Chairperson Mary Wambui, Ezra Chiloba and PS Edward Kisiang'ani
A collage of CA Chairperson Mary Wambui, Ezra Chiloba and PS Edward Kisiang'ani

The Broadcasting & Telecommunications Principal Secretary Edward Kisiang’ani in the Ministry of ICT has spoken about the suspension of Ezra Chiloba as the director general of the Communication Authority of Kenya.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV on Monday evening September 18, after Chiloba’s suspension, PS Kisiang’ani said he was also not aware of the cause of Chiloba’s suspension.

He said that the CAK board has the authority to make such decisions but he will also interrogate the matter and report to the country.

When asked whether the board is supposed to align such actions with his office, PS Kisiang’ani said that his work is to provide general policy guidelines.

Suspended CA Director-General Ezra Chiloba during the launch of Kuza Awards 2022 on April 8, 2022. Kuza Awards are an accolade for broadcasters.
Suspended CA Director-General Ezra Chiloba during the launch of Kuza Awards 2022 on April 8, 2022. Kuza Awards are an accolade for broadcasters.

He added that one of his nominees to the CAK board was present at the meeting in which Chiloba was suspended, but he was yet to receive a report on the same.

“I'm sure they have some information which they will inform the ministry about but we don't micromanage them. We have more important things to do as a ministry but we expect them to do the right thing which is according to the law.

“So once they brief us because this decision seems to have just been taken today and that docket is under me, I will I'll give a comprehensive statement once they tell me the reasons for the action they've taken,” he said.

The PS also expressed that should the report be unsatisfactory, he has the authority to reverse Chiloba’s suspension.

CAK Chairperson Mary Wambui Mungai
CAK Chairperson Mary Wambui Mungai

Kisiang’ani said he was aware of allegations of irregularities in the management of the CAK mortgage scheme and investigations have been ongoing.

He added that the CAK was also probing the oversight of the Universal Service Fund (USF), but could not tie any of the investigations to Chiloba’s suspension.

The CAK appointed Christopher Wambua as the acting Director General.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

