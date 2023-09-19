Why ICT Ministry was not briefed prior to Ezra Chiloba's suspension

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV on Monday evening September 18, after Chiloba’s suspension, PS Kisiang’ani said he was also not aware of the cause of Chiloba’s suspension.

He said that the CAK board has the authority to make such decisions but he will also interrogate the matter and report to the country.

When asked whether the board is supposed to align such actions with his office, PS Kisiang’ani said that his work is to provide general policy guidelines.



He added that one of his nominees to the CAK board was present at the meeting in which Chiloba was suspended, but he was yet to receive a report on the same.

“I'm sure they have some information which they will inform the ministry about but we don't micromanage them. We have more important things to do as a ministry but we expect them to do the right thing which is according to the law.

“So once they brief us because this decision seems to have just been taken today and that docket is under me, I will I'll give a comprehensive statement once they tell me the reasons for the action they've taken,” he said.

The PS also expressed that should the report be unsatisfactory, he has the authority to reverse Chiloba’s suspension.

CAK Chairperson Mary Wambui Mungai

Kisiang’ani said he was aware of allegations of irregularities in the management of the CAK mortgage scheme and investigations have been ongoing.

He added that the CAK was also probing the oversight of the Universal Service Fund (USF), but could not tie any of the investigations to Chiloba’s suspension.