Ruto's PS slams Sudi for flaunting 16.6M watch on Obinna Show

Sudi who is known for his flashy lifestyle and love for the finest things in life appeared on Obinna Show on Thursday and defended his taste for expensive things.

The Kapseret MP in particular bragged about owning a high-end watch valued at Ksh16.6 million ($128,000) which he had during the show.

"This watch was not manufactured for trees or cows but it was made for human beings.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Who do you want to wear these watches? If you tell me not to wear the suit and tie, who do you want to wear it when the products are in the shop? This is the stupidity of the highest order." Sudi remarked.

File image of Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei Pulse Live Kenya

Reacting to the interview, Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing'oei termed it as unfortunate, questioning the intention and benefit of the same to the Kenyan people.

"(This is an) unfortunate interview. To what end?" The PS posed.

A section of netizens noted that the media should have an impact on viewers, faulting Obinna for giving people an opportunity to gloat over their wealth without asking the tough questions on how the same was acquired.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He even had to carry the watch. It’s pathetic. If it was about business, it would have served the nation better if he came to talk about the business acumen that enables him to be rich," Vitalis Ogola noted.

Reactions to Sudi's interview on Obinna Show

Others opined that Sudi effectively took charge of the show and got away without answering the questions put to him comprehensively.

@victorkinyanjui7153: How did we get ourselves here man...I feel embarrassed

ADVERTISEMENT

Oscar Sudi reveals story behind his Sh16.6 million Ulysse Nardin Freak Phantom watch Pulse Live Kenya

@Jeronokosgey: Sudi is the one interviewing Obinna instead

@alicechege7974: I am a supporter of your show but this time you(Obinna) are one of the people failing this country. We are fighting hard to make sure that this people don't have platforms while you are busy giving them the platform.