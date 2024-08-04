The sports category has moved to a new website.

Ruto's PS slams Sudi for flaunting 16.6M watch on Obinna Show

Charles Ouma

The Kapseret MP in particular bragged about owning a high-end watch valued at Ksh16.6 million ($128,000) which he had during the show.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and media personality Oga Obinna have found themselves on the receiving end with Foreign Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei leading others in weighing in on a recent interview on Obinna Show.

Sudi who is known for his flashy lifestyle and love for the finest things in life appeared on Obinna Show on Thursday and defended his taste for expensive things.

The Kapseret MP in particular bragged about owning a high-end watch valued at Ksh16.6 million ($128,000) which he had during the show.

"This watch was not manufactured for trees or cows but it was made for human beings.

"Who do you want to wear these watches? If you tell me not to wear the suit and tie, who do you want to wear it when the products are in the shop? This is the stupidity of the highest order." Sudi remarked.

File image of Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei
File image of Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei File image of Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei Pulse Live Kenya

Reacting to the interview, Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing'oei termed it as unfortunate, questioning the intention and benefit of the same to the Kenyan people.

"(This is an) unfortunate interview. To what end?" The PS posed.

A section of netizens noted that the media should have an impact on viewers, faulting Obinna for giving people an opportunity to gloat over their wealth without asking the tough questions on how the same was acquired.

"He even had to carry the watch. It’s pathetic. If it was about business, it would have served the nation better if he came to talk about the business acumen that enables him to be rich," Vitalis Ogola noted.

Others opined that Sudi effectively took charge of the show and got away without answering the questions put to him comprehensively.

@victorkinyanjui7153: How did we get ourselves here man...I feel embarrassed

@Jeronokosgey: Sudi is the one interviewing Obinna instead

@alicechege7974: I am a supporter of your show but this time you(Obinna) are one of the people failing this country. We are fighting hard to make sure that this people don't have platforms while you are busy giving them the platform.

@kentarus: Sudi just took over the interviewing duty.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

