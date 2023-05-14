The sports category has moved to a new website.

Rachel Ruto heaps praises on CS Kithure Kindiki

Charles Ouma

First Lady, Mama Rachel Ruto gives her take

First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto has heaped praises on Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki for a job well-done in maintaining peace and security in the country.

Speaking during the Faith in Action Week, the first lady noted that the CS has demonstrated great dedication to his job, restoring security in Kerio Valley where bandits had been terrorizing residents with frequent raids and deaths.

“I am encouraged by the remarkable progress being made to restore peace and security in the Kerio Valley.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Professor Kindiki and the dedicated leaders who are working tirelessly to end the cycle of conflict in the region,” explained the first lady.

She called for concerted efforts in bringing an end to the cycle of conflicts in the region, noting that women and children suffer the most in situations of conflict.

The first lady also appealed to Kenyans to pool their resources and help those affected by conflict.

"Let us join hands and pool our determination and resources to create a future where their well-being and safety are guaranteed.

"Together, we can build a society that embraces peace, nurtures harmony and upholds the rights and dignity of every individual," she added.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking during a visit to the Moyale One Stop Border on February 3, 2023
Mama Rachel Ruto also reiterated her commitment to working with other leaders to ensure lasting peace in the region.

"I am committed to working with other leaders to promote a peaceful and prosperous future for the Kerio Valley.

"I will synergise with the government's efforts to restore normalcy and bring about positive change in Kerio Valley," noted the First Lady.

The event saw the First Lady donate food items and essential supplies to over 3000 families in Marigat, Baringo County as part of 'Mama Doing Good'.

She also mentored and spent time with students drawn from various schools in the area, including Marigat Primary School, Marigat Integrated Day and Secondary School and Marigat Special School for the Visually Impaired.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

