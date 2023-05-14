The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Gachagua addresses Kikuyu representation in government

Amos Robi

The deputy president was speaking during the burial of fallen freedom fighter Mukami Kimathi

DP Rigathi Gachagua during the burial of freedom fighter Mukami Kimathi
DP Rigathi Gachagua during the burial of freedom fighter Mukami Kimathi

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has addressed concerns raised about the overrepresentation of the Kikuyu ethnic community in different government positions.

Speaking during the burial of the late Mukami Kimathi in Njambini, Nyandarua County, on Saturday, May 13, Gachagua questioned where Kikuyus should be if not in government.

Gachagua emphasized that no one was making noise about Kikuyus forming the majority of inmates in Kamiti Prison. He further questioned why critics weren't demanding their release if they were advocating for a reduction in Kikuyu representation.

"I have seen in the newspapers people making noise that you have appointed many Kikuyus in your government. Where did they want us to go? Now I ask, if we are many in Ruto's government, is that a crime?

ADVERTISEMENT

"Those who claim we are many in Ruto's government should also note that we are many in Kamiti Prison. Why don't they ask for us to be released and sent home?" Gachagua said.

DP Rigathi Gachagua during the burial of freedom fighter Mukami Kimathi
DP Rigathi Gachagua during the burial of freedom fighter Mukami Kimathi DP Rigathi Gachagua during the burial of freedom fighter Mukami Kimathi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto on the spot over latest changes at Immigration

He further addressed President William Ruto, urging him to consider employing more Kikuyus in his government. The DP emphasized that the Kikuyu community had overwhelmingly voted for Ruto in the presidential election held on August 9, 2022.

"Your Excellency, we appreciate those you have appointed in our government. Please continue appointing others. We also have a significant number of votes. Didn't we vote for President William Ruto?

ADVERTISEMENT

"Yes. If you didn't vote for him, that's up to you. Don't involve us in your affairs. We supported him because he is a hardworking leader," Gachagua stated.

Gachagua defended the President's decision to appoint Kikuyus, stating that Ruto had identified capable individuals in the region who could assist in governing the country. He emphasized that the Kikuyus in government had made a conscious choice to contribute to the leadership of the nation.

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the burial of freedom fighter Mukami Kimathi
President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the burial of freedom fighter Mukami Kimathi President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the burial of freedom fighter Mukami Kimathi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto clarifies 3% proposed housing levy for affordable homes

"There is nothing wrong with the President asking us to come and help him run the government. He [Ruto] has analyzed and found that there are men and women in this region who can assist him in governance. We are in this government by choice.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So, people should leave us alone. We voted and woke up early knowing what we were doing," Gachagua concluded.

The burial of the late Mukami Kimathi attracted both government and opposition leaders that engaged in politics during the moments they spoke.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gachagua addresses Kikuyu representation in government

Gachagua addresses Kikuyu representation in government

Ruto, Raila shine as Gachagua fumbles in first public meeting [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Ruto, Raila shine as Gachagua fumbles in first public meeting [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

DCI issues update on radio station's raid during live broadcast

DCI issues update on radio station's raid during live broadcast

Heartwarming moment as Ruto welcomes Raila in first public meeting after elections [Video]

Heartwarming moment as Ruto welcomes Raila in first public meeting after elections [Video]

DJ Fatxo's request to DCI after Jeff Mwathi's parents rejected report

DJ Fatxo's request to DCI after Jeff Mwathi's parents rejected report

Ruto on the spot over latest changes at Immigration

Ruto on the spot over latest changes at Immigration

Day Uhuru and Ruto performed a vanishing act - Aden Duale's account

Day Uhuru and Ruto performed a vanishing act - Aden Duale's account

Sonko responds to Jacque Maribe's revelation about the night Monica Kimani died

Sonko responds to Jacque Maribe's revelation about the night Monica Kimani died

DP Gachagua recalls his time as an ODM member

DP Gachagua recalls his time as an ODM member

Pulse Sports

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

ADVERTISEMENT