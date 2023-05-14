Gachagua addresses Kikuyu representation in government

Speaking during the burial of the late Mukami Kimathi in Njambini, Nyandarua County, on Saturday, May 13, Gachagua questioned where Kikuyus should be if not in government.

Gachagua emphasized that no one was making noise about Kikuyus forming the majority of inmates in Kamiti Prison. He further questioned why critics weren't demanding their release if they were advocating for a reduction in Kikuyu representation.

"I have seen in the newspapers people making noise that you have appointed many Kikuyus in your government. Where did they want us to go? Now I ask, if we are many in Ruto's government, is that a crime?

ADVERTISEMENT

"Those who claim we are many in Ruto's government should also note that we are many in Kamiti Prison. Why don't they ask for us to be released and sent home?" Gachagua said.

DP Rigathi Gachagua during the burial of freedom fighter Mukami Kimathi Pulse Live Kenya

He further addressed President William Ruto, urging him to consider employing more Kikuyus in his government. The DP emphasized that the Kikuyu community had overwhelmingly voted for Ruto in the presidential election held on August 9, 2022.

"Your Excellency, we appreciate those you have appointed in our government. Please continue appointing others. We also have a significant number of votes. Didn't we vote for President William Ruto?

ADVERTISEMENT

"Yes. If you didn't vote for him, that's up to you. Don't involve us in your affairs. We supported him because he is a hardworking leader," Gachagua stated.

Gachagua defended the President's decision to appoint Kikuyus, stating that Ruto had identified capable individuals in the region who could assist in governing the country. He emphasized that the Kikuyus in government had made a conscious choice to contribute to the leadership of the nation.

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the burial of freedom fighter Mukami Kimathi Pulse Live Kenya

"There is nothing wrong with the President asking us to come and help him run the government. He [Ruto] has analyzed and found that there are men and women in this region who can assist him in governance. We are in this government by choice.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So, people should leave us alone. We voted and woke up early knowing what we were doing," Gachagua concluded.