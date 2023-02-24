ADVERTISEMENT
Rachel Ruto shares new details of US First Lady Jill Biden's visit

Denis Mwangi

US First Lady Jill Biden will be hosted by Kenya's First Lady, Mama Rachel Ruto.

First Lady Rachel Ruto speaks during a prayer service on January 23, 2022
The First Lady of the United States of America, Dr. Jill Biden, is set to arrive in Kenya on Friday, February 24, for an official visit.

During the visit, Ms Biden will be hosted by Kenya's First Lady, Mama Rachel Ruto.

The visit, which will last from Friday, February 24 to Sunday, February 26, aims to strengthen the partnerships between the United States and Kenya, as well as advance shared priorities.

First lady Jill Biden speaks before introducing President Joe Biden at the White House Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Washington
Dr. Biden's visit to Kenya follows the U.S. Africa Leaders' Summit held in December 2022, where she hosted a two-day program for Africa's First Ladies in attendance.

his visit will be Dr. Biden's third visit to Kenya and her first as a first lady.

During her visit, Dr. Biden will focus on women's economic empowerment projects, and she will have the opportunity to experience table banking, a transformational economic empowerment model championed by Mama Rachel Ruto.

"She (Ms Biden) will get a chance to experience table banking; a transformational economic empowerment model championed by Her Excellency Mama Rachel Ruto," Kenya's first lady said in a statement.

READ: Economy will improve soon - Rachel Ruto vouches for Kenya Kwanza gov't

This table banking model operates under Mama Doing Good Organization and is active in 39 out of the 47 counties in Kenya, with plans to expand to all 47 counties.

The Joyful Women Program, which operates under Mama Doing Good Organization, aims to empower women economically by providing them with access to credit and financial management skills.

The program has been instrumental in empowering women in Kenya, and its success has been widely recognized both locally and internationally.

Dr. Biden's visit to the Joyful Women Program is seen as an indication of her commitment to women's economic empowerment, and her recognition of the impact that the program has had in Kenya.

President William Ruto and Rachel Ruto meeting President Joe Biden and Jill Biden at White House, US.
It also highlights the strong partnership between the United States and Kenya in advancing shared priorities, particularly in the area of women's empowerment.

The visit is expected to boost the already cordial relations between the United States and Kenya, and to provide a platform for the two First Ladies to exchange ideas and experiences on women's economic empowerment.

