Kenya engages security protocols to receive US First Lady Jill Biden

Denis Mwangi

Jill Biden will be making her first visit to Kenya as US First Lady

US First Lady Jill Biden waves as she walks off the plane as she arrives in Savannah, Georgia on July 8, 2021.
US First Lady Jill Biden waves as she walks off the plane as she arrives in Savannah, Georgia on July 8, 2021.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority has announced the disruption of activities at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport ahead of the upcoming visit by US First Lady Jill Biden.

KCAA directed JKIA to close Terminal 2 on Friday, February 24 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm, and on Sunday, February 26, between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm to facilitate the first lady’s movement.

On Tuesday, Ms Biden announced that she will be making her first visit to Africa as First Lady.

The First Lady's trip will begin in Namibia, where she will meet with vibrant and engaged youth that drive a young and strong democracy.

First lady Jill Biden speaks before introducing President Joe Biden at the White House Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Washington
First lady Jill Biden speaks before introducing President Joe Biden at the White House Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Washington

From there, she will head to Kenya to hear from those affected by the ongoing historic drought and food insecurity, which has been exacerbated by the ripple effects of Russia’s assault on Ukraine.

Biden emphasized that our world is connected and what happens oceans away, affects us all.

She reiterated her commitment to honouring shared democratic values and reaffirming her commitment to the prosperity of Namibia and Kenya.

In a statement, she expressed her belief that supporting women and youth across the world is critical to our common future, with education, health, and empowerment at the heart of it all.

READ: Biden administration has pledged $55 billion to Africa

The First Lady's visit to Kenya is especially significant as the country continues to grapple with the effects of the drought and food insecurity.

Her visit is expected to bring attention to the plight of those affected and encourage international support for efforts to address the crisis.

The US has been a longstanding partner to many African countries, and Biden's visit is expected to further strengthen the relationship between the US and Namibia and Kenya.

Her visit also highlights the important role that women and youth play in building strong democracies and shaping the future of the continent.

Former US First Lady Melania Trump in Kenya in 2018
Former US First Lady Melania Trump in Kenya in 2018

Kenya has in the past received many high profile US government officials including presidents and and their first ladys.

As has always been the case, the host government usually collaborates with US authorities to ensure safety.

The First Lady's security detail, which included members of the Secret Service works closely with Kenyan security agencies to put in place a comprehensive security plan for the visit.

The plan includes measures to secure the venues and routes that the First Lady would be visiting, as well as the surrounding areas.

A uniformed Secret Service officer is pictured.
A uniformed Secret Service officer is pictured.

The police and other security agencies are expected to heighten their presence in the areas where the First Lady is scheduled to visit.

In addition to these measures, the Kenyan government also activates its intelligence gathering capabilities to monitor any potential threats to the First Lady's safety.

