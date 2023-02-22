Kenya engages security protocols to receive US First Lady Jill Biden

KCAA directed JKIA to close Terminal 2 on Friday, February 24 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm, and on Sunday, February 26, between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm to facilitate the first lady’s movement.

On Tuesday, Ms Biden announced that she will be making her first visit to Africa as First Lady.

The First Lady's trip will begin in Namibia, where she will meet with vibrant and engaged youth that drive a young and strong democracy.

From there, she will head to Kenya to hear from those affected by the ongoing historic drought and food insecurity, which has been exacerbated by the ripple effects of Russia’s assault on Ukraine.

Biden emphasized that our world is connected and what happens oceans away, affects us all.

She reiterated her commitment to honouring shared democratic values and reaffirming her commitment to the prosperity of Namibia and Kenya.

In a statement, she expressed her belief that supporting women and youth across the world is critical to our common future, with education, health, and empowerment at the heart of it all.

The First Lady's visit to Kenya is especially significant as the country continues to grapple with the effects of the drought and food insecurity.

Her visit is expected to bring attention to the plight of those affected and encourage international support for efforts to address the crisis.

The US has been a longstanding partner to many African countries, and Biden's visit is expected to further strengthen the relationship between the US and Namibia and Kenya.

Her visit also highlights the important role that women and youth play in building strong democracies and shaping the future of the continent.

Security protocols involved in high profile visits

Kenya has in the past received many high profile US government officials including presidents and and their first ladys.

As has always been the case, the host government usually collaborates with US authorities to ensure safety.

The First Lady's security detail, which included members of the Secret Service works closely with Kenyan security agencies to put in place a comprehensive security plan for the visit.

The plan includes measures to secure the venues and routes that the First Lady would be visiting, as well as the surrounding areas.

The police and other security agencies are expected to heighten their presence in the areas where the First Lady is scheduled to visit.