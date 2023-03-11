Raila lectures police at roadblock along road leading to Kisumu State Lodge

The former Prime Minister who was in the company of Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o, former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni and National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi was briefly blocked by a security operation in which police mounted barricades on roads leading to State Houses and State Lodges.

The opposition leader came out of his car and engaged the police officers manning the roadblock in a heated exchange in which he demanded for the removal of the roadblocks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Nyong’o and Odinga’s security detail also joined in and after a brief altercation, the former Prime Minister and his entourage were allowed to proceed.

At the time of the incident, Odinga and his entourage were on their way to condole with the family of former Member of Parliament Grace Onyango who passed on earlier in the week on March 08.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident saw Kenyans protest what some saw as outright disrespect to the former Prime Minister with Suna East MP, Junet Mohammed slamming the Kenya Kwanza regime for allegedly limiting freedom of movement.

“Ruto must desist from barricading roads/highways across our country, especially roads he never built. All road barricades politically erected must be removed. We in #MDD do not expect him to achieve anything, but we won't accept his attempt to turn Kenya into a failed state.

“Political rights of Kenyans will not be sacrificed at the alter of an illegitimate regime hiding behind the security apparatus of our country to cling to power. Kenya was free before Ruto. It must remain so. We reject Ruto's attempt to curtail free movement of Kenyans.” Fired the Suna East Lawmaker.