Inside Raila's preparations ahead of mass action announcement

The photos of Odinga have come moments before he speaks on the way forward after the lapse of the 14-day ultimatum he gave the government to address demands to lower the cost of living.

Raila's ODM party responding to the photos said "Get set", showing readiness for the planned mass action.

Odinga's supporters are expected to stage a march in protest of the high cost of living which has seen the cost of basic commodities go up.

Hours before the ultimatum expired, GSU officers were stationed along the roads leading to State House Nairobi and State House Kisumu and were seen restricting access to the official presidential residences.

Nairobi Police Commander Adamson Bungei, however, noted that the heightened security measures in place were in no part owing to the Azimio threat of protest marches.

