Gatundu South legislator, Moses Kuria has said that he is confident, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto will work together before the 2022, general election.

Speaking in a recent interview, Kuria said the partnership will leave many people dejected.

“Raila Odinga and William Ruto will work together in 2022 before elections na kuna watu watawachwa kwa mataa,” said the Gatundu South MP.

Moses Kuria was asked why he thinks the ODM leader will form a coalition with the DP and his response was that this will be his last shot at the presidency and it has to count.

“Last bullet ya ukweli and you know Baba, he’s been in opposition throughout his life but he’s always in the warm corner of the opposition, si ile iko na baridi,” Kuria stated.

He went on to mention that the former Prime Minister has done his bit and his place in the history of Kenya is secure.