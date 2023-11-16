Azimio questions gov't oil deal with Saudi Arabia, presents 9 demands to Ruto

During a press conference on Thursday, November 16, Odinga, accompanied by other Azimio leaders, asserted that the government did not enter into any direct deals with the Gulf nations, contrary to its statement in April.

Instead, Raila stated that the government entered agreements with the Energy Ministry and state-owned companies in the Gulf nations.

He emphasised that the Kenya Kwanza government falsely portrayed the transaction as a government-to-government deal to exempt three Kenyan companies from paying a 30% corporate tax.

"There was no G-to-G. Kenya did not sign any contracts with Saudi Arabia or the UAE. Only the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum signed a deal with state-owned petroleum companies in the Middle East," he clarified to the media.

Raila further highlighted that despite the government's assurance that the deal would alleviate the cost of living for Kenyans, citizens continue to bear the burden while the shilling remains weak against the dollar.

Additionally, Odinga questioned the selection process of Gulf Energy, Galana Oil Kenya Ltd, and Oryx Energies Kenya Limited as local logistics handlers, accusing these handpicked distributors of selling oil at nearly twice the price of bulk suppliers.

The Azimio chief has issued 9 demands to President William Ruto concerning oil importation in the country:

