Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga left the country on Wednesday morning for a two day visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Odinga’s visit to the DRC is in his capacity as the African Union’s High Representative for Infrastructure Development in the continent, where he will hold a meeting with DRC President Felix Tshisekedi on the progress of the Grand Inga Hydropower project.

“Odinga will have a meeting with President Felix Tshisekedi to review progress on the Grand Inga Hydropower project,” said a statement from the ODM leader’s Spokesperson Denis Onyango.

The former Prime Minister is also expected to rally political support for the Grand Inga Hydropower as a continental project.

The meeting between Raila Odinga and President Tshisekedi is as a result of a high-level virtual multinational and multi-sector forum on the Grand Inga held last June, where the DRC President assured of his commitment to go on with the project.

Once completed, the Grand Inga Hydropower project will be the largest hydro-electric power generating facility in the world, capable of supplying the entire sub-Saharan region with a cumulative output capacity of 42,000 MW.