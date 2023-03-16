ADVERTISEMENT
Raila threatens to sue Ruto

Denis Mwangi

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has threatened to sue President William Ruto.

Raila Odinga has accused President Ruto of defamation by associating him with the 1982 attempted coup.

Speaking during a rally in Nakuru, the former Prime Minister said that investigations conducted into the attempted coup absolved him of any wrongdoing, adding that the perpetrators were tried in court and jailed.

I stayed in Kamiti Maximum Security Prison for six months as the case dragged on in court. Eventually, the government lost the case against me because of lack of evidence,” he said.

Odinga added that after the case was thrown out, the government was forced to free him.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

