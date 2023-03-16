Raila threatens to sue Ruto

Speaking during a rally in Nakuru, the former Prime Minister said that investigations conducted into the attempted coup absolved him of any wrongdoing, adding that the perpetrators were tried in court and jailed.

“I stayed in Kamiti Maximum Security Prison for six months as the case dragged on in court. Eventually, the government lost the case against me because of lack of evidence,” he said.

Odinga added that after the case was thrown out, the government was forced to free him.

