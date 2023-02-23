Raila's job as AU High Representative terminated after 5 years

According to the latest developments, AU Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat said the roles will now be taken over by the African Union Development Agency - New Partnership for Africa's Development (AUDA-NEPAD).

“Your exceptional leadership and unique command of the issues concerned has been crucial to the leveraging of infrastructure as a key priority within the Continental agenda.

“The transformation of the NEPAD Agency to the African Union Development Agency- NEPAD has now been completed, with a full mandate to implement the Continental agenda on infrastructure,” the AU chair said in a letter to Raila.

Faki appointed Odinga of Kenya as a High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa on October 20, 2018.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta played a critical role in the appointment.

This decision was part of the African Union’s drive to expedite the integration of the continent through infrastructure, in order to promote economic growth and sustainable development.

“Your role in this journey, Excellency, has been invaluable. Allow me to express my profound gratitude for accepting to serve in this role during the transition period, which has now come to a happy conclusion.

“The African Union hopes to continue counting on your support for other possible assignments. Wishing you all the best in your future endeavours, please accept, Excellency, the expression of my highest consideration and personal esteem,” the letter addressed to Odinga read.

