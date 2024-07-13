Raila reacts to discovery of mutilated bodies in Mukuru kwa Njenga as focus turns to Ruto

The Azimio leader expressed sorrow, calling it a sad and dark moment for the country while condoling with the families of the deceased.

He added Kenyans are demanding accountability and the questions on how the victims met their death should be answered in totality.

He also demanded that those behind the heinous killings must face the full force of the law, noting that he is pained deeply as a parent.

“It’s a sad and dark moment for Kenya, what we have witnessed in Mukuru Kwa Njenga, pains me deeply. To the families who have lost loved ones, accept my deepest condolences.

“The perpetrators of these and other heinous acts must face the full force of the law immediately. The people of Kenya demand accountability,” Raila remarked on Saturday.

President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua & ODM leader Raila Odinga at State House, Nairobi on July 9, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Focus on Ruto & the dream that led to the discovery of 6 mutilated bodies of females

It has since emerged that a woman’s horrifying dream involving her missing sister is what led to the discovery of the bodies.

Moses Baraka who resides in the area and was involved in the recovery efforts recounted that the woman approached him for assistance after her chilling dream which indicated her sister's body might be at the site.

Both President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua are yet to comment on the chilling discovery even as pressure mounts on government agencies to unearth the truth.

Six severely mutilated bodies were discovered at an abandoned quarry, currently filled with water and used as a dumpsite in Mukuru kwa Njenga, Embakasi Division.

The bodies, all female, were found in various stages of decomposition, wrapped in nylon papers and reinforced with nylon ropes.

Initial reports indicate that all the victims met their deaths in a similar way with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations taking over the matter.

Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry Pulse Live Kenya

DCI's stamtement on bodies discovered in Mukuru Kwa Njenga

DCI boss Mohamed Amin confirmed that homicide detectives and officers from the Forensics Division of the DCI are currently analysing samples to identify the bodies.

" "The area has been cordoned off and designated as a crime scene as the investigation continues.

“As we await the findings from the post-mortem and forensic examinations, we urge anyone with relevant information to cooperate with the authorities," Amin remarked.