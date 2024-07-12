DCI boss sheds more light on discovery of female bodies in Mukuru kwa Njenga

Details of the Discovery

The bodies, all female, were found in various stages of decomposition, wrapped in nylon papers and reinforced with nylon ropes.

The grim discovery was made at an abandoned quarry, currently filled with water and used as a dumpsite.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Superintendent Martin Nyuguto with Inspector General Japheth Koome and DCI Amin Mohamed Pulse Live Kenya

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) personnel from Embakasi swiftly arrived at the scene, retrieved the bodies, and documented the area.

Preliminary Investigations and Findings

Initial investigations suggest a similar mode of killing for the deceased. The bodies have been transported to the City Mortuary, where they await post-mortem examinations.

The Director of Criminal Investigations, Mohamed Amin, confirmed that homicide detectives and officers from the Forensics Division of the DCI are currently analysing samples to identify the bodies.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The area has been cordoned off and designated as a crime scene as the investigation continues," stated Amin.

He further appealed to the public to cooperate with the authorities during the ongoing investigation.

Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry Pulse Live Kenya

Public Reaction and Appeal for Information

The discovery has sent shockwaves through the Mukuru kwa Njenga community and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents expressed their horror and fear over the incident, calling for swift justice and enhanced security measures.

The DCI has appealed to the public to come forward with any information that could aid in the investigation.

"As we await the findings from the post-mortem and forensic examinations, we urge anyone with relevant information to cooperate with the authorities," emphasised Amin.

Ongoing Investigations and Next Steps

The post-mortem examinations will be crucial in determining the exact cause of death and potentially identifying the victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DCI has assured the public that every effort is being made to expedite the investigative process and bring the perpetrators to justice.