DCI boss sheds more light on discovery of female bodies in Mukuru kwa Njenga

Denis Mwangi

Six severely mutilated bodies were discovered in Mukuru kwa Njenga, Embakasi Division, earlier today.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Embakasi Division Police responded to an urgent call from the public at approximately 11:00 a.m. after the alarm was raised by residents in the Villa area of Mukuru kwa Njenga.

The bodies, all female, were found in various stages of decomposition, wrapped in nylon papers and reinforced with nylon ropes.

The grim discovery was made at an abandoned quarry, currently filled with water and used as a dumpsite.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) personnel from Embakasi swiftly arrived at the scene, retrieved the bodies, and documented the area.

Initial investigations suggest a similar mode of killing for the deceased. The bodies have been transported to the City Mortuary, where they await post-mortem examinations.

The Director of Criminal Investigations, Mohamed Amin, confirmed that homicide detectives and officers from the Forensics Division of the DCI are currently analysing samples to identify the bodies.

"The area has been cordoned off and designated as a crime scene as the investigation continues," stated Amin.

He further appealed to the public to cooperate with the authorities during the ongoing investigation.

Public Reaction and Appeal for Information

The discovery has sent shockwaves through the Mukuru kwa Njenga community and beyond.

Residents expressed their horror and fear over the incident, calling for swift justice and enhanced security measures.

The DCI has appealed to the public to come forward with any information that could aid in the investigation.

"As we await the findings from the post-mortem and forensic examinations, we urge anyone with relevant information to cooperate with the authorities," emphasised Amin.

The post-mortem examinations will be crucial in determining the exact cause of death and potentially identifying the victims.

The DCI has assured the public that every effort is being made to expedite the investigative process and bring the perpetrators to justice.

As the investigation unfolds, the focus will be on understanding the circumstances leading to this horrific crime, identifying the victims, and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

